Technology News
loading

Honor Band 5i Fitness Tracker With USB Plug-In Charge, Up to 9-Day Battery Life Launched

Honor Band 5i is equipped with a heart rate monitor and supports sleep tracking features.

By | Updated: 22 October 2019 18:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor Band 5i Fitness Tracker With USB Plug-In Charge, Up to 9-Day Battery Life Launched

Honor Band 5i has a unique charging mechanism

Highlights
  • Honor Band 5i plugs into a USB port to enable charging
  • The Honor wearable claims to take 1.5 hours to fully charge
  • The band features 9 sports modes, weighs only 24 grams

Huawei sub-brand Honor on Tuesday launched the new Honor Band 5i in its home market alongside the Honor 20 Lite China variant. The fitness wearable comes with a USB plug-in and charge design, a coloured display panel, and a capacitive button for navigation. It is equipped with a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking features, and is also 5ATM water resistant. The battery life of the Honor Band 5i is touted to last between 7 to 9 days. To recall, the Honor Band 5 vanilla variant was launched in China in July, and it was made available in India a month later.

Honor Band 5i wearable is priced at CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,600 ), and will go on sale in Meteorite Black, Coral Powder, and Olive Green colour options. The band has gone on pre-sale already, and will be available openly from November 1 on Vmall in China.

The biggest highlight of the Honor Band 5i is its ability to plug into a USB port and charge itself. This eliminates the need for an additional charger and other accessories. The fitness band pairs with most phones running on Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and above.

The Honor Band 5i features a 0.96-inch (160x80 pixels) coloured touchscreen TFT display with a capacitive home button as well. It packs a 91mAh battery that is touted to last about a week or 9 days, depending on usage. It takes approximately 1.5 hours to fully charge the band. Sensors on board include 3-axis inertial sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and infrared light wearing detection sensor. The band comes with Bluetooth v4.2 support, and 5ATM water resistance certification. The band features a silicone strap, has about 9 sports modes, and weighs roughly 24 grams (including the wristband).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Band 5i, Honor Band 5i Price, Honor Band 5i Specifications, Honor, Honor Band 5i Features, Honor Band 5, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Facebook Open to Currency-Pegged Stablecoins for Libra Project
Honor Smartphones
Honor Band 5i Fitness Tracker With USB Plug-In Charge, Up to 9-Day Battery Life Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 First Impressions
  2. Redmi K20 Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  4. Vivo Y3 Gets a New 64GB Storage Variant
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  6. Redmi Note 8T Alleged Renders Pop Up Online, NFC Support Said to Be in Tow
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  8. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  9. MS Dhoni Named the Most Dangerous Celebrity to Search Online in India
  10. ‘Assembled in India’ iPhone XR Now on Sale in the Country
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 108 Prepaid Plan, 1GB Daily Data and 28 Days Validity in Tow
  2. Jio 4G Availability Continues to Grow as Airtel Attempts to Close the Gap: Opensignal
  3. Honor Band 5i Fitness Tracker With USB Plug-In Charge, Up to 9-Day Battery Life Launched
  4. Facebook Open to Currency-Pegged Stablecoins for Libra Project
  5. India Gets Ready for World's Biggest Face Recognition System
  6. Twitter Plans Policy to Fight Deepfake Videos
  7. Lava Z41 With Android Go (Pie Edition), Quad-Core SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. MS Dhoni Named the Most Dangerous Celebrity to Search Online in India
  9. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Everything You Need to Know
  10. TikTok Removes Islamic State Propaganda Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.