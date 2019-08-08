Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched its latest smart band in India, called the Honor Band 5. With this latest addition, Honor aims at delivering more advanced health tracking and measurement technology at a pretty competitive price. The key highlights of the new fitness band include an AMOLED full-colour display, stylish watch faces, and a real-time heart rate monitor. To recall, the Honor Band 5 was unveiled for the first time in China last month, and was teased earlier this week to launch soon in India via Flipkart.

Honor Band 5 price and availability in India

The Honor Band 5 price in India has been set at Rs. 2,599 and it will be available in three colour options — Midnight Navy, Coral Pink and Meteorite Black. Sales have begun from today, via Flipkart. As we mentioned, the smart band was first launched last month. Earlier this week, the brand began teasing the Honor Band 5's imminent launch in India via Flipkart.

Honor Band 5 features

The Honor Band 5 can be paired to the Huawei Health app on your smartphone via Bluetooth. And apart from offering several fitness-related features, the smart band can also display your phone's information on the band's display in real-time, with the ability to reject or mute incoming calls. Additionally, the band is equipped to find your phone if it gets lost and it can also click photos when you just lift your wrist and use the band.

The new Honor Band 5 comes bundled with seven innovative modern technologies. The smart band features a full-colour AMOLED display. There are stylish watch faces that you can apply according to the mood. TruSeen 3.0 Heart Rate Monitor utilises the Infrared technology to monitor heart rate consistently at night. The smart band can also monitor your sleep through intelligent sleep data and comes with ten distinct fitness modes. Finally, there's swim stroke recognition that can recognise four types of swim strokes (freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke, and backstroke) and the smart band is water-resistant up to 50 metres.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.