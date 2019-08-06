Technology News
Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Up to 14-Day Battery Life to Launch in India Soon, Will Go on Sale on Flipkart

Key features of the band include a coloured display panel, continuous heart rate sensor, and swim stroke recognition.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 18:40 IST
Honor Band 5 has different watch face options

Highlights
  • Honor Band 5 is 5ATM water and dust resistant
  • It will come in three colours – Black, Pink, and Blue
  • The fitness band was launched in China last month

The Honor Band 5 fitness band has been announced in India. Key features of the band include a coloured display panel, 5ATM water resistant capabilities, ten different activities in sports mode, swim stroke recognition, stylish watch faces, and a continuous heart rate monitor. The company hasn't revealed its pricing or availability details, but has confirmed that the Honor Band 5 will be made available on Flipkart. It was launched in China last month, and comes in Standard and NFC variant options.

Honor Band 5 price in India, availability

Honor Band 5 price in India hasn't been revealed yet, nor has its availability details been disclosed. However, the company has confirmed that the fitness band will be made available on Flipkart. The e-commerce has already started taking registrations of interest, and has made the ‘Notify Me' button live on the Honor Band 5 dedicated page.

In China, the Honor Band 5 Standard variant is priced at CNY 189 (roughly Rs. 1,800), while the NFC variant is priced at CNY 219 (roughly Rs. 2,100). In India, the wearable is expected to be price around the same range, after taking into consideration government implied taxes and duties.

Honor Band 5 features

The Flipkart page teases all the key features of the Honor Band 5 including its full colour display, stylish watch faces, swim stroke recognition, and smart sleep tracker as well. It is seen in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Light Pink.

It is listed to feature a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display with 282ppi pixel density and 2.5D curved glass protection. The company touts 14 day tandby battery life on a single charge. Apart from that, it also includes a continuous heart rate-monitor, an intelligent sleep monitor, 10 different sports modes that includes running, cycling, swimming, and other activities. It is also 5ATM waterproof, which means it can last in water for up to 50 metres. Other features include remote camera, smart reminders, Find Your Phone, and more. Users will also be able to connect their phones to the band via Bluetooth to the Huawei Health App.

The China variant also comes with a blood oxygen level sensor that measures your blood SpO2 levels. However, the Flipkart teaser page does not have any mention of this unique feature.

Honor Smartphones
