NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor Band 4, Band 4 Running Edition Fitness Trackers Launched, Prices Start at CNY 99

, 06 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Honor Band 4, Band 4 Running Edition Fitness Trackers Launched, Prices Start at CNY 99

Honor Band 4 and Band 4 Running Edition will go on sale from September 20

Highlights

  • Honor Band 4 is water-resistant and comes with heart rate sensor
  • Honor Band 4 Running Edition is a toned down version of Band 4
  • They are currently available for pre-booking in China

Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched the Honor Band 4 fitness wearables lineup in China. Alongside the Honor 8X and Honor 8X smartphones, the Honor Band 4 and Honor Band 4 Running Edition fitness trackers made their way into the market this week. While the Honor Band 4 is a water-resistant fitness wearable that comes with heart rate sensor, the Running Edition is a toned down variant of the device. The Honor Band 4 succeeds the Honor Band 3 that was launched in India last year. Both the new fitness wearables will go on sale in China on September 20.

The Honor Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass. The wearable comes with a circular Home button at the front, tracks user's heart rate, is water resistant up to 50 metres. Honor claims that the Band 4's 100mAh battery can offer a 6-day battery life with continuous heart rate measurement. It is also the company's first wearable to come with a colour display.

In terms of connectivity, the Honor Band 4 comes with Bluetooth 4.2 and the wearable can be paired with smartphones using Huawei Health app. It also comes with NFC support for payments. It is water resistant up to 5ATM. Sensors on board include a 6-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, and an infrared sensor. In terms of dimensions, the Honor Band 4 measures 43x17.2x11.5mm and weighs 23 grams.

Additionally, the Honor Band 4 is equipped with Huawei TruSleep 2.0 that uses cardiopulmonary coupled dynamics spectrum (CPC) to monitor complete sleep structure including deep sleep (REM) to analyse sleep and offer personalised sleep recommendations. With the Huawei TruSeen 2.0 heart rate technology, the wearable can is capable of 24-hour continuous heart monitoring when running, walking, cycling and more.

Coming to the Honor Band 4 Running Edition, the company has incorporated fewer features than the Band 4 to bring down the price tag. The Honor Band 4 Running Edition sports a PMOLED display and it does not have a coloured display like the standard variant. It also does not house a heart rate sensor and NFC support. It is fuelled by a smaller 77mAh battery with up to 12 days of working time.

honor band 4 running edition Honor Honor Band 4

The Honor Band 4 Running Edition comes with a 6-axis sensor that offers improved running detection by measuring cadence, step length, ground contact time, foot strike pattern, landing impact, eversion excursion and swing angle. However, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition is water resistant up to 50 meters. In terms of dimensions, it measures 40.5x14.8x11.2mm and weighs 6 grams.

In terms of pricing, the Honor Band 4 has been priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100). It comes in Black, Blue, and Pink colours variants. Meanwhile, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition comes with a price tag of CNY 99 yuan (roughly Rs. 1,000). This one comes in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Red, and Yellow colours. Both the devices will go on sale in China from September 20. You can currently pre-book the Honor Band 4 and Honor Band 4 Running Edition via Vmall.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor
Facebook, Twitter Pledge to Defend Against Foreign Intrusion
AI Camera Phones
Honor Band 4, Band 4 Running Edition Fitness Trackers Launched, Prices Start at CNY 99
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro With AI Face Unlock Launched in India
  2. Nokia 9 Image Leak Tips a Crazy Camera Setup at the Back
  3. Vivo V11, V11i Launched in Thailand, Set to Launch in India Tomorrow
  4. Honor 8X, 8X Max Affordable Smartphones Go Official in China
  5. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Set for September 10
  6. Vivo V11 Pro Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Series India Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  8. OnePlus 6T Leak Hints at Waterdrop Notch, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  9. ACT Fibernet Offers 1500GB Additional Data to Smart TV Buyers on Flipkart
  10. Motorola P30 Note With 5,000mAh Battery, Up to 6GB of RAM Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.