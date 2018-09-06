Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched the Honor Band 4 fitness wearables lineup in China. Alongside the Honor 8X and Honor 8X smartphones, the Honor Band 4 and Honor Band 4 Running Edition fitness trackers made their way into the market this week. While the Honor Band 4 is a water-resistant fitness wearable that comes with heart rate sensor, the Running Edition is a toned down variant of the device. The Honor Band 4 succeeds the Honor Band 3 that was launched in India last year. Both the new fitness wearables will go on sale in China on September 20.

The Honor Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass. The wearable comes with a circular Home button at the front, tracks user's heart rate, is water resistant up to 50 metres. Honor claims that the Band 4's 100mAh battery can offer a 6-day battery life with continuous heart rate measurement. It is also the company's first wearable to come with a colour display.

In terms of connectivity, the Honor Band 4 comes with Bluetooth 4.2 and the wearable can be paired with smartphones using Huawei Health app. It also comes with NFC support for payments. It is water resistant up to 5ATM. Sensors on board include a 6-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, and an infrared sensor. In terms of dimensions, the Honor Band 4 measures 43x17.2x11.5mm and weighs 23 grams.

Additionally, the Honor Band 4 is equipped with Huawei TruSleep 2.0 that uses cardiopulmonary coupled dynamics spectrum (CPC) to monitor complete sleep structure including deep sleep (REM) to analyse sleep and offer personalised sleep recommendations. With the Huawei TruSeen 2.0 heart rate technology, the wearable can is capable of 24-hour continuous heart monitoring when running, walking, cycling and more.

Coming to the Honor Band 4 Running Edition, the company has incorporated fewer features than the Band 4 to bring down the price tag. The Honor Band 4 Running Edition sports a PMOLED display and it does not have a coloured display like the standard variant. It also does not house a heart rate sensor and NFC support. It is fuelled by a smaller 77mAh battery with up to 12 days of working time.

The Honor Band 4 Running Edition comes with a 6-axis sensor that offers improved running detection by measuring cadence, step length, ground contact time, foot strike pattern, landing impact, eversion excursion and swing angle. However, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition is water resistant up to 50 meters. In terms of dimensions, it measures 40.5x14.8x11.2mm and weighs 6 grams.

In terms of pricing, the Honor Band 4 has been priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100). It comes in Black, Blue, and Pink colours variants. Meanwhile, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition comes with a price tag of CNY 99 yuan (roughly Rs. 1,000). This one comes in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Red, and Yellow colours. Both the devices will go on sale in China from September 20. You can currently pre-book the Honor Band 4 and Honor Band 4 Running Edition via Vmall.