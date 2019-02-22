Honor has announced that its Honor Band 4 Running Edition activity tracker will be available at Amazon starting February 25. According to Honor, which is a sub-brand of Huawei, the sales of Honor Band 4 Running Edition will open at 12pm (Noon). Originally unveiled late last month with the Honor View 20 smartphone and Honor Watch Magic, the Honor Band 4 packs a number of fitness tracking features and support for notifications as well as find my phone feature. To recall, the Honor View 20 smartphone went on sale in the country on January 30, whereas the Honor Watch Magic arrived in the stores on February 21.

According to Honor, the Band 4 Running Edition has been priced at Rs. 1,599. It will be offered in Lava Red and Green colour options. As we mentioned earlier, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition will be sold via Amazon.in and the sales open at 12pm (Noon) on February 25.

Honor Band 4 Running Edition comes with two wear modes – wrist mode and foot mode, making it probably one of the few activity trackers that promote wearing them on your ankles. The anecdotal evidence suggests that activity trackers actually work better on feet than wrists. On the downside, they can be misidentified as ankle bracelets given to felons on house arrest.

The Honor fitness tracker features a 0.5-inch OLED screen, 77mAh battery, and is 5ATM water resistant. Additionally, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition comes with a 6-axis sensor that offers improved running detection by measuring cadence, step length, ground contact time, foot strike pattern, landing impact, eversion excursion and swing angle. Further, the smart band can provide reminders, incoming call notifications, and more.