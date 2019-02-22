Technology News

Honor Band 4 Running Edition Fitness Tracker to Go on Sale in India on February 25 via Amazon

, 22 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor Band 4 Running Edition Fitness Tracker to Go on Sale in India on February 25 via Amazon

Honor Band 4 Running Edition comes with wrist and foot wear modes

Highlights

  • Honor Band 4 has been priced at Rs. 1,599
  • It will be offered in Lava Red and Green colours
  • Honor Band 4 Running Edition is 5ATM water resistant

Honor has announced that its Honor Band 4 Running Edition activity tracker will be available at Amazon starting February 25. According to Honor, which is a sub-brand of Huawei, the sales of Honor Band 4 Running Edition will open at 12pm (Noon). Originally unveiled late last month with the Honor View 20 smartphone and Honor Watch Magic, the Honor Band 4 packs a number of fitness tracking features and support for notifications as well as find my phone feature. To recall, the Honor View 20 smartphone went on sale in the country on January 30, whereas the Honor Watch Magic arrived in the stores on February 21.

According to Honor, the Band 4 Running Edition has been priced at Rs. 1,599. It will be offered in Lava Red and Green colour options. As we mentioned earlier, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition will be sold via Amazon.in and the sales open at 12pm (Noon) on February 25.

Honor Band 4 Running Edition comes with two wear modes – wrist mode and foot mode, making it probably one of the few activity trackers that promote wearing them on your ankles. The anecdotal evidence suggests that activity trackers actually work better on feet than wrists. On the downside, they can be misidentified as ankle bracelets given to felons on house arrest.

The Honor fitness tracker features a 0.5-inch OLED screen, 77mAh battery, and is 5ATM water resistant. Additionally, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition comes with a 6-axis sensor that offers improved running detection by measuring cadence, step length, ground contact time, foot strike pattern, landing impact, eversion excursion and swing angle. Further, the smart band can provide reminders, incoming call notifications, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Band 4 Running Edition, Honor
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ Listed on Airtel Online Store, With Down Payment Starting at Rs. 9,099
Pricee
Honor Band 4 Running Edition Fitness Tracker to Go on Sale in India on February 25 via Amazon
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Set to Launch Next Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  3. Reliance Jio Launches Conference Calling App for Android
  4. Oppo F11 Pro Leaked in Hands-On Video, Tips Design Details
  5. Realme 3 Set to Launch in India on March 4
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Pie Update Now Under Testing
  7. Lava Z92 Review
  8. Airtel Offers Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ at Down Payment Starting at Rs. 9,099
  9. Oppo F11 Pro to Be Launched in India on March 5
  10. Vivo iQoo's First Smartphone Is Launching on March 1 in China
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.