Honor Band 4, the latest fitness tracker by Huawei's sub-brand Honor, is all set to launch in India on Thursday, November 29. The Honor Band 4 will make its way to the Indian market alongside the Honor 8C, India launch for which is also set for the same day. Much like the budget Honor 8C smartphone, the Honor Band 4 will also be sold exclusively via Amazon.in. Key highlights of the fitness band include a 0.95-inch OLED panel, water resistance, heart rate monitoring, and a claimed 6-day battery life.

Honor Band 4 price and features

Honor Band 4 price in India has not been announced yet. The fitness tracker has already been launched in China at a price of CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,000), and comes in Black, Blue, and Pink colour options. An Honor Band 4 Running Edition is also available in China, but will not make its way to the Indian market at the event on November 29.

The Honor Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED panel with a 2.5D curved glass, and has a claimed water resistance rating of up to 50ATM. The fitness band has a circular Home button at the front. Additionally, the Honor Band 4 has a heart rate sensor, a 100mAh battery with a claimed 6-day battery life (with continuous heart rate measurement), and NFC support. It is Honor's first wearable to sport a colour display.

As for connectivity, the Honor Band 4 offers Bluetooth v4.2 and NFC. Sensors on board the fitness tracker include a 6-axis gyroscope, an infrared sensor, and a PPG heart rate sensor. Dimensions of the Honor Band 4 are 43x17.2x11.5mm and weight is 23 grams. It comes with Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology to monitor your complete sleep structure using cardiopulmonary coupled dynamics spectrum (CPC) to offer detailed sleep analysis. It also comes with Huawei TruSeen 2.0 heart rate technology, which allows for 24-hour continuous heart rate tracking.