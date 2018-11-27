NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 8C India Launch Event: Honor Band 4 Set to Be Unveiled as Well

, 27 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 8C India Launch Event: Honor Band 4 Set to Be Unveiled as Well

Honor Band 4 price in India will be revealed at the Honor 8C launch event on November 29

Highlights

  • Honor Band 4 is coming to India this week
  • It will launch alongside the Honor 8C
  • It features an OLED panel, water resistance

Honor Band 4, the latest fitness tracker by Huawei's sub-brand Honor, is all set to launch in India on Thursday, November 29. The Honor Band 4 will make its way to the Indian market alongside the Honor 8C, India launch for which is also set for the same day. Much like the budget Honor 8C smartphone, the Honor Band 4 will also be sold exclusively via Amazon.in. Key highlights of the fitness band include a 0.95-inch OLED panel, water resistance, heart rate monitoring, and a claimed 6-day battery life.

Honor Band 4 price and features

Honor Band 4 price in India has not been announced yet. The fitness tracker has already been launched in China at a price of CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,000), and comes in Black, Blue, and Pink colour options. An Honor Band 4 Running Edition is also available in China, but will not make its way to the Indian market at the event on November 29.

The Honor Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED panel with a 2.5D curved glass, and has a claimed water resistance rating of up to 50ATM. The fitness band has a circular Home button at the front. Additionally, the Honor Band 4 has a heart rate sensor, a 100mAh battery with a claimed 6-day battery life (with continuous heart rate measurement), and NFC support. It is Honor's first wearable to sport a colour display.

As for connectivity, the Honor Band 4 offers Bluetooth v4.2 and NFC. Sensors on board the fitness tracker include a 6-axis gyroscope, an infrared sensor, and a PPG heart rate sensor. Dimensions of the Honor Band 4 are 43x17.2x11.5mm and weight is 23 grams. It comes with Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology to monitor your complete sleep structure using cardiopulmonary coupled dynamics spectrum (CPC) to offer detailed sleep analysis. It also comes with Huawei TruSeen 2.0 heart rate technology, which allows for 24-hour continuous heart rate tracking.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Band 4, Honor Band 4 Price in India, Honor Band 4 Specifications, Honor, Huawei
Popular Android Apps Like Clean Master Reportedly Caught Committing 'Ad Fraud'
Indian Robotics Company Emotix Launches Miko 2, a Companion for Children
Pricee
Honor 8C India Launch Event: Honor Band 4 Set to Be Unveiled as Well
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Group Calling Improvements Spotted in iOS Beta
  2. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  3. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Expected to Launch on December 12
  4. Amazon Offers Free Machine Learning Courses to General Consumers
  5. Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 India Launch Expected at HMD Global December 6 Event
  6. Samsung Galaxy A8s Specifications, Design Details Leaked
  7. Oppo A7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Vivo Y95 vs Honor 8X
  8. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India Next on Wednesday
  9. Detel Launches 'World's Most Economical LCD TV' in India
  10. Huawei Mate 20 Pro With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.