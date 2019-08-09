Technology News
Helix Gusto, Helix Gusto HRM Fitness Bands With Up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched in India

The fitness bands come with coloured OLED display panels, calorie tracking, and step monitoring features.

By | Updated: 9 August 2019 18:29 IST
Helix Gusto fitness bands offer sleep tracking

Highlights
  • Helix Gusto HRM is priced at Rs. 2,295
  • Helix Gusto fitness band is priced at Rs. 1,495
  • The fitness bands are waterproof, offer social media notifications

Timex brand Helix has now launched a new Gusto fitness band in India. The Helix Gusto and Helix Gusto HRM are offered at reasonable prices in the Indian market, and come with a battery life of up to 15 days. The Helix Gusto HRM comes with a larger display screen, a heart rate monitor, camera control, phone finder; incoming call reminder and call disconnect features. The Helix Gusto range is waterproof and offers features like calorie tracking and distance and step monitoring.

The Helix Gusto is priced in India at Rs. 1,495 while the Hellix Gusto HRM with all the additional features comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,295. The Helix Gusto range comes in a bright neon colour packaging scheme with a magnetic flip. The bands come in varied colour options like Blue, Grey, Purple, and Turquoise Blue. It is seen to sport a colour display, and the Helix Gusto has a 0.42-inches OLED display, while the Helix Gusto HRM has a larger 0.96-inches OLED display.

Other features include tracking of various outdoor activities, waterproof capabilities, sleep tracking, calorie tracking, and distance and step monitoring. The fitness bands support both Android and iOS devices, and are claim to offer up to 15 days of battery life. With the additional price, the Helix Gusto HRM offers a heart rate monitor, camera control, phone finder, incoming call reminder, and call disconnect features.

Manoj Joshi, Head Sales Timex India said in a statement, “At Timex we are always looking at expanding our offerings to cater to customers of all segments. With launch of Gusto under Helix, we are happy to enter a new segment of fitness trackers and bands. With fitness becoming a fad and with the advent of technology, the Indian fitness industry is growing exponentially. Consumers are now taking greater interest in fitness and are actively seeking services and products to aid them in their fitness journey. Gusto by Helix is the ideal fitness watch as it is a step up from other affordable fitness watches in the market which have simplistic displays and limited tracking options. Through Helix Gusto, Timex Group aims to provide consistent fitness tracking with minimal investment.”

