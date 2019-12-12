Technology News
loading

Flaws in Smartwatches on Amazon.com May Let Strangers Track Kids

The smartwatches have a default password of "123456," which isn’t even mentioned in one smartwatch’s manual.

By | Updated: 12 December 2019 10:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Flaws in Smartwatches on Amazon.com May Let Strangers Track Kids

The watches let authorised users change configuration details by texting the watch directly

Highlights
  • Security researchers discovered vulnerabilities in cheap smartwatches
  • The devices offer location tracking, messaging, and chat features
  • The watches have a default password of "123456"

Security researchers discovered vulnerabilities in cheap smartwatches for children that make it possible for strangers to override parental controls and track kids. Rapid7, a cyber-security firm based in Boston, purchased three smartwatches on Amazon.com, costing from $20 to $35 (roughly Rs. 1,400 to Rs. 2,500), according to Deral Heiland, research lead for IoT technology. He said the models - GreaSmart Children's SmartWatch, Jsbaby Game Smart Watch, and SmarTurtle Smart Watch for Kids - were picked randomly from dozens for sale on Amazon and marketed as appropriate for grade school-aged kids.

All three devices offer location tracking, messaging, and chat features. They were manufactured in China and shared nearly identical hardware and software. They also had similar security issues, Rapid7 found.

The watches let authorised users view and change configuration details by texting the watch directly with certain commands. In practice, this didn't work and "unlisted numbers could also interact with the watch," Rapid7 said in a report.

This security issue could be fixed with a vendor-supplied firmware update, but "such an update is unlikely to materialise given that the providers of these devices are difficult to impossible to locate," the cyber-security firm added.

The watches have a default password of "123456," but one of the watch's manuals doesn't mention the password, according to the researchers. Another mentioned the password in a blog but not in its printed material. The third doesn't characterise the numbers as a password nor does it provide instructions on how to change it, according to the researchers.

"Given an unchanged default password and a lack of SMS filtering, it is possible for an attacker with knowledge of the smartwatch phone number to assume total control of the device, and therefore use the tracking and voice chat functionality with the same permissions as the legitimate user (typically, a parent)," Rapid7 said in its report.

An unauthorised user could shut off all the safety protocols a parent had set up on the smartwatch, Heiland said.

Rapid7 said its researchers weren't able to contact the sellers nor what they believe is the manufacturer of the watches, a Chinese company called 3g Electronics Co. The company didn't respond to a message from Bloomberg News seeking comment.

The GreaSmart Children's SmartWatch is no longer for sale on Amazon, according to Rapid7. GreaSmart, Jsbaby, SmarTurtle didn't respond to a requests for comment. Oltec, a merchant that sells the SmarTurtle watch on Amazon, didn't respond to a message sent via Amazon's site.

"Consumers that are concerned with the safety, privacy, and security of their IoT devices and the associated cloud services are advised to avoid using any technology that is not provided by a clearly identifiable vendor, for what we hope are obvious reasons," Rapid7 warned in its report.

© 2019 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rapid7, Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold Successor Tipped to Launch February 18
Xiaomi Patents a Foldable Phone With Clamshell Design Similar to Motorola Razr (2019): Report
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Flaws in Smartwatches on Amazon.com May Let Strangers Track Kids
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Won't Work on Millions of Devices From Next Year
  2. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
  3. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  4. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  5. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi May Have a Motorola Razr (2019) Competitor in the Works
  7. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  8. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Vivo V17 First Impressions
  10. BSNL, Patanjali Launch Recharges With 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas Land a ‘Sangeet’ Series at Amazon Prime Video
  2. Netflix Christmas Satire in Brazil Sparks Religious Outcry
  3. Scientists to Harness the Sun to Break Down Plastic
  4. Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Reno 3 Launch Set for December 26, Oppo Enco Free True Wireless Earbuds Also Teased
  5. Apple Mac Pro Costs Over $50,000 if You Get All the Upgrades
  6. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts, Aims to Offer ‘Flexibility’ to Users
  7. YouTube Unveils Broader Anti-Harassment Policies for Threats and Insults About Race, Sex, and Gender
  8. Xiaomi Patents a Foldable Phone With Clamshell Design Similar to Motorola Razr (2019): Report
  9. Flaws in Smartwatches on Amazon.com May Let Strangers Track Kids
  10. Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold Successor Tipped to Launch February 18
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.