Goqii Vital ECG Smart Band Claims to Detect Serious Heart Conditions, Launched in India via Amazon

Goqii Vital ECG price is set at Rs. 4,999, however, you can currently buy it for as low as Rs. 2,999.

By | Updated: 22 November 2019 16:59 IST
Goqii Vital ECG Smart Band Claims to Detect Serious Heart Conditions, Launched in India via Amazon
  • Goqii has integrated Tricog Health's new algorithm called "DeepRhythm"
  • It will provide Goqii's users accurate interpretation of single-lead ECG
  • Goqii Vital ECG features include support for activity and sleep tracking

Fitness technology player Goqii on Friday launched its fitness tracker named Vital ECG, designed to track users' heart health, for Rs. 4,999, in the presence of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Goqii Vital ECG will provide ECG reports powered by Tricog Health -- which is a platform that instantly interprets ECG readings with advanced technology and medical expertise. According to the company, the smart band has a feature to detect serious heart conditions like atrial fibrillation.

This is possible due to Tricog Health's deep learning-based arrhythmia detection algorithm -- "DeepRhythm", the company noted.

It will provide Goqii's users accurate interpretation of their single-lead ECG.

Other features of the Goqii Vital ECG include support for activity and sleep tracking, exercise mode, and phone notifications. The new Goqii smart band is claimed to provide battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge.

The Goqii Vital ECG smart band is now available with a three-month health subscription plan via Amazon.in. The e-retailer is currently selling it for as low as Rs. 2,999, down Rs. 2,000 from the smart band's MRP.

"We at Goqii are fostering a preventive health ecosystem. Our aim is to focus on real-time and easy ECG diagnosis on your fingertip coupled with lifestyle coaching advice," Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, Goqii, said in a statement.

GOQii Vital ECG Smart Band

GOQii Vital ECG Smart Band

Display TypeOLED
Water ResistantYes
Heart Rate MonitorYes
Compatible DevicesAndroid phones, iPhone
Battery Life (Days)7
Further reading: Goqii, Goqii Vital ECG, Goqii Vital ECG Specifications, Goqii Vital ECG Price in India
