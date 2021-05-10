Technology News
loading

GOQii Vital 4 Fitness Band With SpO2 and Blood Pressure Monitor Launched in India

GOQii Vital 4 calculates your blood pressure, your heart rate, and your blood glucose levels as well.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 May 2021 17:44 IST
GOQii Vital 4 Fitness Band With SpO2 and Blood Pressure Monitor Launched in India

GOQii Vital 4 offers notifications from WhatsApp and Facebook

Highlights
  • GOQii Vital 4 is priced in India at Rs. 4,999
  • GOQii Vital 4 is available via Amazon and GOQii online store
  • GOQii Vital 4 has over 17 exercise modes

GOQii Vital 4 has launched as the latest fitness band offering from the company. The wearable has a SpO2 monitor and is able to track other all-day activity like steps, distance, calories burned, and active time as well. It claims to offer up to 7 days of battery life and even has 24x7 heart rate monitoring. The GoQii Vital 4 has 17 exercise modes and has an AMOLED colour display for better viewing on the small screen. It is certified IP68 water and dust resistant as well.

GOQii Vital 4 price in India, sale

The new GOQii Vital 4 is priced in India at Rs. 4,999. The wearable is already available on Amazon, and GOQii online store. It comes in Black, Purple, and Red silicone band options.

GOQii Vital 4 features

Coming to the features, the new GOQii Vital 4 pairs with the GOQii app to offer detailed data on the smartphone and personal coaching as well. The wearable tracks your vitals like blood temperature, integrated pulse oximeter (SpO2), real-time heart rate monitor, blood pressure, and blood glucose levels. It has 17 exercise modes like walking, running, workout, cycling, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, dance, basketball, cricket, yoga, relaxation, situps, soccer, climbing, aerobics, and jumping rope. The wearable is said to offer up to 7 days battery life with the company claiming Vital 4 will last for 3 to 4 days with all functions enabled and you can extend to 7-8 days by switching off continuous heart rate and temperature monitoring.

There is an AMOLED colour display with 120x120 pixel resolution on the GOQii Vital 4. It is listed to be IP68 water and dust resistant, and has features like music finder, phone finder and notifications for messages, calls, chat apps. There are options to set timely updates, alarms, and reminders as well. The GOQii app offers a range of watch faces as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
GOQii Vital 4

GOQii Vital 4

Strap Color Black, Red, Purple
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GOQii Vital 4, GOQii Vital 4 Price in India, GOQii Vital 4 Specifications, GOQii
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Time Spent on Tech Devices Not Linked To Mental Health Issues in Adolescents, Claims Oxford Study
GOQii Vital 4 Fitness Band With SpO2 and Blood Pressure Monitor Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Expect to See PS5 Back in Stock Soon
  2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  3. SpaceX Plans to Send a Satellite Paid With Dogecoin to the Moon
  4. Flipkart Flagship Fest Begins: Deals on iPhone 12, Mi 10T, More Phones
  5. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  6. Why India Celebrates May 11 as National Technology Day
  7. OnePlus Launches Clipt App for Sharing Text, Files, Images Across Devices
  8. Oppo Launches Its Online Store in India With Introductory Offers
  9. Boult Audio AirBass FX1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  10. CoWIN Public API Rules Revised to Discourage Third-Party Vaccine Slot Alerts
#Latest Stories
  1. Donald Trump 'Egged on' Capitol Rioters, Says Facebook Oversight Board
  2. GOQii Vital 4 Fitness Band With SpO2 and Blood Pressure Monitor Launched in India
  3. Time Spent on Tech Devices Not Linked To Mental Health Issues in Adolescents, Claims Oxford Study
  4. Vivo X-Series Phones to Get 3 Years of Android OS Updates in India, Promises Company
  5. PlayStation 5 Will Remain in Short Supply Till Next Year, Warns Sony
  6. Microsoft OneDrive on Android Will Now Cast Media to Chromecast, Other Compatible Devices
  7. Redmi Note 10S Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch on May 13
  8. Realme Narzo 30 Launch Date Set for May 18; Purported Hands-on Video and Specifications Surface Online
  9. Sharks Use Earth's Magnetic Field Like GPS to Navigate Oceans
  10. Flipkart Flagship Fest Begins: iPhone 12, Mi 10T, More Phones Get Deals and Discounts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com