GOQii Vital 4 has launched as the latest fitness band offering from the company. The wearable has a SpO2 monitor and is able to track other all-day activity like steps, distance, calories burned, and active time as well. It claims to offer up to 7 days of battery life and even has 24x7 heart rate monitoring. The GoQii Vital 4 has 17 exercise modes and has an AMOLED colour display for better viewing on the small screen. It is certified IP68 water and dust resistant as well.

GOQii Vital 4 price in India, sale

The new GOQii Vital 4 is priced in India at Rs. 4,999. The wearable is already available on Amazon, and GOQii online store. It comes in Black, Purple, and Red silicone band options.

GOQii Vital 4 features

Coming to the features, the new GOQii Vital 4 pairs with the GOQii app to offer detailed data on the smartphone and personal coaching as well. The wearable tracks your vitals like blood temperature, integrated pulse oximeter (SpO2), real-time heart rate monitor, blood pressure, and blood glucose levels. It has 17 exercise modes like walking, running, workout, cycling, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, dance, basketball, cricket, yoga, relaxation, situps, soccer, climbing, aerobics, and jumping rope. The wearable is said to offer up to 7 days battery life with the company claiming Vital 4 will last for 3 to 4 days with all functions enabled and you can extend to 7-8 days by switching off continuous heart rate and temperature monitoring.

There is an AMOLED colour display with 120x120 pixel resolution on the GOQii Vital 4. It is listed to be IP68 water and dust resistant, and has features like music finder, phone finder and notifications for messages, calls, chat apps. There are options to set timely updates, alarms, and reminders as well. The GOQii app offers a range of watch faces as well.

