GOQii Smart Vital Junior smartwatch has been unveiled. The smartwatch, aimed at kids, is designed to track all essential parameters such as SpO2, body temperature, pulse rate, and blood pressure of children. It will also help parents monitor these vitals, activities, and other health data of their children. The smartwatch has been launched in multiple colourful straps and has over 18 activity modes to choose from. The GOQii Smart Vital Junior smartwatch comes with a 33mm colour display and is IP68 certified for water- and dust-resistance.

GOQii Smart Vital Junior price in India, availability

The GOQii Smart Vital Junior smartwatch is priced at Rs. 4,999. It comes in several colourful strap options like Blue and White, Bubblegum Pink, Cherry and Cream, Ocean Blue, Olive Green, Rainbow, Red and Black, Santa Red, White and Pink, and Zebra Black. It is available via GOQii online store, and will also be on sale via Amazon and Flipkart.

GOQii Smart Vital Junior specifications, features

There is a SpO2 sensor integrated in GOQii Smart Vital Junior, helping parents keep track of their kids' blood oxygen levels — a handy tool during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The smartwatch offers continuous heart rate monitoring, body temperature tracking, and sleep tracking as well. Parents will be able to monitor the health of their kids via the GOQii mobile app and also use it for consulting the GOQii coach for their kid's specific health goals/ objectives. Parents can also enrol their kids to specialised kid's workout sessions on GOQii Play app, watch healthy kids diet shows, and consult paediatricians live via the app.

GOQii Smart Vital Junior has over 18 activity modes including running, walking, workout, climbing, relaxation, cycling, cricket, basketball, tennis, volleyball, sit-ups, dancing, badminton, yoga, aerobics, football, table tennis, and jumping rope.

The company says that GOQii Smart Vital Junior straps are made with materials that are gentle to the skin and can fit around small wrists well. It is touted to have “a long lasting battery,” a 33mm colour display with a capacitive button for navigation, and IP68 water- and dust-resistance. It offers smart features like music control, phone finder, and smart notifications. GOQii Smart Vital Junior also offers four personalised watch faces to choose from.