Technology News
loading

Google’s New Wear OS Update Now Rolling Out to Suunto 7 Android Wearable

New Wear OS update brings improved performance and simplified pairing process.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 September 2020 18:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google’s New Wear OS Update Now Rolling Out to Suunto 7 Android Wearable

Wear OS update brings better battery life on wearables

Highlights
  • OnePlus is reportedly working on bringing 8k 960fps video recording
  • The code suggests new TWS earbuds are also in the works
  • OnePlus 8T is expected to launch sometime end of this month

Google has started rolling out its promised Wear OS update for the Android-based wearable Suunto 7. The tech giant brings improved performance and simplified pairing process with the latest update. Google confirms that Suunto 7 is the first wearable to receive the Wear OS update. More Android-based wearable manufacturers will receive a similar update in the coming months. This new Wear OS update was detailed back in August as part of the company's #11WeeksOfAndroid series. Google had said that the rollout will begin in autumn this year, and it has managed to fulfil its promise.

The tech giant has taken to forums to confirm the commencement of the Wear OS update roll out on the first wearable – Suunto 7. As mentioned when it was announced last month, the new Wear OS update will include faster app startup time, with boot and app launch times apparently seeing up to 20 percent speed improvement. The update will also bring changes to watch controls making it easier to manage different watch modes and workouts.

A new simpler pairing process has been introduced with the latest Wear OS update. The forum post reads, “Setting up your Wear OS smartwatch has never been speedier! We have made enhancements to the pairing process, meaning you will be able to use your new smartwatch more reliably.”

Lastly, the Wear OS update also brings better battery life. The post adds that the new Wear OS allows users to ‘do more throughout the day and enjoy a longer battery life on your smartwatch.'

In August, Google also said that new Wear OS update will bring support for Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platforms. The update will also look to improve support for LTE connectivity on watches.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android Wearable, Suunto 7, Wear OS
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Unannounced OnePlus Buds Z Tipped in Latest OxygenOS 11 Beta, 8K 960fps May Be in the Works
Oppo Reno 4 SE Rumoured to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC

Related Stories

Google’s New Wear OS Update Now Rolling Out to Suunto 7 Android Wearable
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions
  3. Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Smartphones Getting Latest Android 11 Beta
  4. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones With Up to 12 Hours of Playtime Launched
  5. Oppo F17 Price in India Starts at Rs. 17,990, to Go on Sale September 21
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 49 Recharge Plan With 2GB Data, 28 Days Validity
  8. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  9. For PUBG Mobile Professional Players in India, It’s All Uncertainty Now
  10. Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater Edition Soundbar Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C17 Spotted on Geekbench, May Pack Snapdragon 460 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  2. Zomato Aims to Go Public by Mid-2021, Now Valued at $3.4 Billion: Report
  3. Facebook May Have to Stop Moving EU User Data to US
  4. Video Streaming's Significant Carbon Footprint Highlighted in German Study
  5. Oppo A32 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 4 SE Rumoured to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC
  7. Google’s New Wear OS Update Now Rolling Out to Suunto 7 Android Wearable
  8. Unannounced OnePlus Buds Z Tipped in Latest OxygenOS 11 Beta, 8K 960fps May Be in the Works
  9. Huawei Unveils EMUI 11 With an Enhanced Multi-Tasking Experience
  10. Asteroid 2020 QL2, Bigger Than a Football Field, to Fly by Earth on September 14
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com