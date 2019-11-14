Technology News
Google Play Store Redesign Hits Wear OS: Report

The updated Google Play Store brings small changes and it will automatically reach the consumers.

Updated: 14 November 2019 17:16 IST
Google Play Store Redesign Hits Wear OS: Report

Google Play on Wear OS is slightly better now as the tech giant has given it a design facelift with some refreshing tweaks. Wear OS or Wear OS by Google, which was previously known as Android Wear has been given a new design as Google attempts to improve it.

Spotted on Reddit, Google appears to have widely rolled out a Play Store update for all Wear OS users. At first glance, it's not a radical redesign, but it makes a lot of changes for the better.

First, it ditches the pull-down menu that's been very annoying for quite some time. In the previous design, the menu indicator often covered the search button, 9to5Google reported on Wednesday.

Wear OS users may be able to spot the differences. They now have My Apps, Accounts, and Settings sections at the bottom of the main page, rather than within a hidden pulldown menu.

The rest of the Play Store for Wear OS doesn't appear to have changed much. App listings, for example, are basically unchanged, but I think they now have a darker background, the report added.

The update will automatically reach the smartwatches powered by Wear OS and the users don't need to do anything on their own.

Meanwhile, Fitbit has released a new update for its smartwatches that will start rolling out next month.

Further reading: Google Pay, Wear OS
Google Play Store Redesign Hits Wear OS: Report
