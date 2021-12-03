Technology News
Google Pixel Watch to Rival Apple Watch, Launching in 2022: Report

Google Pixel Watch is said to come with a heart-rate monitoring feature.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 December 2021 13:11 IST
Google Pixel Watch to Rival Apple Watch, Launching in 2022: Report

As per a Counterpoint Report, Apple Watch topped in global smartwatch shipments in Q3 2021

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Watch is said to use proprietary bands
  • Google Pixel Watch is expected to rival Apple Watch
  • Google Pixel Watch under resting reportedly lasts a day on a full charge

Google Pixel Watch has been in rumours for quite a while now. Google was earlier speculated to unveil the much-awaited wearable in October alongside the Google Pixel 6 smartphone. Now, a new report suggests that Google is working on its first in-house smartwatch that will be launched in 2022. The watch is said to be codenamed “Rohan” and being worked on by Google's Pixel hardware group. Google's first smartwatch is also said to debut with the newest version of Google's smartwatch software. The upcoming wearable from Google is expected to rival the Apple Watch.

As per a report by Business Insider, Google is working on a smartwatch and it plans to launch it in 2022. According to the report, the device is represented internally as the "Pixel watch" or "Android watch". Google's upcoming smartwatch is said to have a round design unlike the Apple Watch and it may come without a physical bezel. The development of the device is said to be accelerated this year and Google has reportedly asked employees outside of the smartwatch team to test the device and provide feedback. One of the feedback sessions was held in November, the report added. So the launch timelines may vary following the feedback from employees testing the device.

The Google Pixel Watch is said to monitor health and fitness metrics. It is expected to debut with a heart-rate monitor and basic health-tracking features including step counting. The device's current version lasts a day on a charge and it charges slowly. Google's wearable is also said to use proprietary watchbands.

If the latest testing round proves a success, the company is likely to launch the Google watch as early as spring 2022, the reports said quoting Google employees.

Separately, a report by The Verge adds that the Pixel Watch will be more expensive than Fitbit's offerings. The report further says that the upcoming Google wearable will compete more directly with the Apple Watch.

Google Pixel Watch will mark the US tech giant's entry into the wearable technology space. Google has already acquired the Fitbit wearable brand as a primary step in its wearables business arrival. But the forthcoming Google Pixel Watch reportedly will not fall under the Fitbit branding.

Currently, Apple Watch enjoys a major share of the global smartwatch market. As per the latest report by market research firm Counterpoint for the third quarter of 2021, Apple has maintained its leadership in terms of global smartwatch shipments while Samsung secured the second spot. Amazfit, Imoo, and Huawei are in the top five positions.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
