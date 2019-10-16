Google has shuttered its Daydream project, after experimenting with the VR ecosystem for a few years. It confirmed that the new Pixel 4 devices do not come with Daydream support, and the Daydream View VR headset has also been discontinued. However, the app and store will still continue to remain for existing users. The Daydream VR ecosystem was launched in 2016, to challenge Facebook-owned Oculus's early lead in fabricating artificial worlds. Moving forward, Google will heavily focus investing in AR instead.

The tech giant has confirmed that the Daydream VR project has been shelved. The ecosystem did not gather the broad consumer and developer adoption it hoped, and over time, it started to decrease. In an official statement, Google spokesperson told Engadget, “While we are no longer selling Daydream View or supporting Daydream on Pixel 4, the Daydream app and store will remain available for existing users.”

While adoption was one reason, the spokesperson also detailed other factors, “Over time we noticed some clear limitations constraining smartphone VR from being a viable long-term solution. Most notably, asking people to put their phone in a headset and lose access to the apps they use throughout the day causes immense friction.”

Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL launched earlier this year, don't support Daydream either. In any case, Google says that it is shifting focus on AR instead and will invest heavily in Google Lens, AR walking navigation in Maps, and AR in Search.

Apple also was recently reported to have shelved its plans to develop its Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) headsets. The team that was working on these, was temporarily disbanded and "reassigned to other product lines".