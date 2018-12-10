NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google, Levi's Commuter X Jacquard Smart Jacket to Warn Users If They Leave Their Phone Behind

, 10 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google, Levi's Commuter X Jacquard Smart Jacket to Warn Users If They Leave Their Phone Behind

Highlights

  • Commuter X Jacquard smart jacket has gotten smarter
  • "Always Together" mode prevents users from leaving their phones behind
  • The Commuter X Jacquard was launched in September, 2017

Google and Levi's Commuter X Jacquard smart jacket has gotten smarter as the former has introduced a new "Always Together" mode designed to prevent users from leaving their smartphone or jacket behind.

"'Always Together' is an automatic alert you can set up to trigger when the distance between your phone and jacket becomes too great.

"The alerts work both ways - you'll get a notification on your phone, and the jacket's tag will start illuminating and vibrating - so it's just as useful for remembering a forgotten phone as a forgotten jacket," Android Police reported on Friday.

When triggered, notifications happen on both ends; this means once a user's phone gets a notification, their jacket's signature sleeve tag will also blink and vibrate.

"Granted, it's probably way too late in the jacket's lifespan for this new feature to drive a lot of fresh sales, but it sure sounds like a useful trick for users who already have one in their closet. If you're among that contingent, you can give it a try after updating to the latest version of the Jacquard app," the report added. You can download the latest version of the Jacquard app from Google Play.

To recall, the Commuter X Jacquard was launched back in September last year, after being in development for over two years. The jacket was developed by Google's Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) group.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Commuter X Jacquard, Google, Levi's
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei Said to Pledge $2 Billion to Allay British Security Fears
Pricee
Google, Levi's Commuter X Jacquard Smart Jacket to Warn Users If They Leave Their Phone Behind
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 8.1 With 6.18-Inch HDR Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Nokia 8.1 India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  4. Asus ZenFone Max M2 to Launch Alongside ZenFone Max Pro M2 in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A8s Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Honor V20 With In-Display Selfie Camera, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Unveiled
  7. PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Release Date for PC, PS4, and Xbox One Revealed
  8. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9.0 Pie Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
  9. Samsung Galaxy A8s With Infinity-O Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Screen Sizes Leaked, Galaxy S10 Lite Tipped
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.