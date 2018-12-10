Google and Levi's Commuter X Jacquard smart jacket has gotten smarter as the former has introduced a new "Always Together" mode designed to prevent users from leaving their smartphone or jacket behind.

"'Always Together' is an automatic alert you can set up to trigger when the distance between your phone and jacket becomes too great.

"The alerts work both ways - you'll get a notification on your phone, and the jacket's tag will start illuminating and vibrating - so it's just as useful for remembering a forgotten phone as a forgotten jacket," Android Police reported on Friday.

When triggered, notifications happen on both ends; this means once a user's phone gets a notification, their jacket's signature sleeve tag will also blink and vibrate.

"Granted, it's probably way too late in the jacket's lifespan for this new feature to drive a lot of fresh sales, but it sure sounds like a useful trick for users who already have one in their closet. If you're among that contingent, you can give it a try after updating to the latest version of the Jacquard app," the report added. You can download the latest version of the Jacquard app from Google Play.

To recall, the Commuter X Jacquard was launched back in September last year, after being in development for over two years. The jacket was developed by Google's Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) group.

Written with inputs from IANS