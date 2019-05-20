Technology News

Google Shutting Down Jump VR Platform Next Month: Report

Google had worked with GoPro and Yi to build dedicated VR cameras for Jump.

By | Updated: 20 May 2019 15:37 IST
A dwindling user base has forced Google to shut down its Jump virtual reality (VR) platform that would go offline by the end of June. The company is telling users to download their data before it shuts down the video stitching platform completely, Engadget reported late Saturday. Launched in 2015, Jump is Google's professional VR video solution. It makes 3D 360-degree video production at scale possible with automated video stitching using the power of Cloud.

In an email sent to users and a notice posted on the Jump FAQ page, the tech giant said the platform will stop accepting uploads for processing on June 26.

"Those who want a copy of the data they uploaded to the cloud will have until June 27th to download them all. On June 28th, Google will start erasing Jump's cloud data and deactivating accounts," the email read.

Google has seen the emergence of a number of good alternative solutions for creators.

"As these new cameras, formats, and editing tools became available, we saw usage of Jump Assembler decline," the company said.

Jump was Google's big bet on virtual reality video and the company had worked with GoPro and Yi to build dedicated VR cameras. Yi had released $17,000 (roughly Rs. 12 lakhs) VR camera with Google in 2017.

The closure of Jump VR is not Google's first departure from VR. The company had earlier pulled the plug on a high-end cinematic VR camera that it was developing in partnership with Imax.

Written with inputs from IANS

