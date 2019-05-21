Google is bringing the second edition of its eye-wearable device -- Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2, with improved camera, USB Type-C port and safety frames.

Google Glass is a small, lightweight wearable computer with a transparent display that brings information into your line of sight.

"Glass Enterprise Edition 2 helps businesses further improve the efficiency of their employees," Jay Kothari, Project Lead, Glass at Google, wrote in a blog post on Monday.

To enable significant power-saving, support for computer vision and advanced Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, the Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 platform that comes with a multi-core CPU.

The company says, Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is easier to develop for and deploy. In order to support scaled deployments, Google has also added support for Android Enterprise Mobile Device Management to the wearable.

The price of the second edition of Google Glass remain undisclosed as of now.

"Enterprise businesses interested in using Glass Enterprise Edition 2 can contact our sales team or our network of Glass Enterprise solution partners starting today. We're excited to see how our partners and customers will continue to use Glass to shape the future of work," Kothari added.

In August 2017, Streye, a "Glass for Work" partner started selling the eye-wearable device Google Glass Enterprise Edition starting from $1,829 (roughly Rs. 1.3 lakhs).

Google sells the eye-wearable device with "Glass for Work" partners which are authorised to develop and deliver enterprise solutions for Glass customers.

The device has been known to be helping scientists study brain disease, during emergency and teach Morse code in four hours.

The first Google Glass was introduced with much fanfare in 2014. At $1,500, it promised a new, bold era for information.

People, however, realised the device was not yet ready to be part of their lives. There were safety and health concerns. The built-in camera raised privacy and piracy issues too.