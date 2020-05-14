Technology News
loading

Google-Fitbit: EU Consumer Group Warns Against 'Game-Changer' Deal

Google announced the Fitbit deal in November last year, a move which would allow it to take on Apple and Samsung.

Updated: 14 May 2020 11:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google-Fitbit: EU Consumer Group Warns Against 'Game-Changer' Deal

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Dado Ruvic

Google is briefing EU antitrust regulators about the deal prior to making a formal request for approval

Highlights
  • Google announced the deal to acquire FitBit in November last year
  • Google has been fined more than EUR 8 billion by EU antitrust regulators
  • Critics say the deal would give Google access to a trove of health data

Alphabet-owned Google's planned $2.1 billion buy of fitness trackers company Fitbit may harm consumers and hinder innovation, European consumer group BEUC said on Wednesday, calling it a game-changer deal in the health and digital markets.

Google announced the deal in November last year, a move which would allow it to take on Apple and Samsung in the crowded market for fitness trackers and smart watches. Huawei and Xiaomi also compete in the market.

Critics however said the deal would give the US tech giant access to a trove of health data gathered from Fitbit's fitness trackers and other devices used to monitor users' daily steps, calories burned and distance travelled.

BEUC, which counts 45 national consumer organisations from 32 European countries as its members, said the Google bid marks yet another strategic deal in digital markets by a handful of tech giants amassing unprecedented market power.

"If Google acquires consumers' data generated by the use of Fitbit wearables, including now COVID-19 related data, it would be able to use that data for its own benefit and could undermine the ability of other companies to bring new products to consumers," BEUC said in a report.

"This could harm innovation and consumer choice in several markets such as online advertising, search, health and wearables. The proposed merger therefore has the potential to touch not only digital markets but also a vital part of all European citizens' lives, their health and well-being."

Google, who has been fined more than EUR 8 billion (roughly Rs. 65,260 crores) by EU antitrust regulators for abusing its market power in online searches and its Android smartphone operating system, said it would be transparent about the data it collects from wearables and why.

"We will never sell personal information to anyone. Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads. And we will give Fitbit users the choice to review, move, or delete their data," the company said, reiterating comments from a November blog when it announced the deal.

It is now briefing EU antitrust regulators about the deal prior to making a formal request for approval.

The European Data Protection Board in February warned the deal could pose privacy risks. Privacy advocates and some US lawmakers have called on the US Department of Justice to block the deal.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, FitBit, Anti Trust, BEUC, Wearables
iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale via Flipkart Starting May 20: Price in India, Offers

Related Stories

Google-Fitbit: EU Consumer Group Warns Against 'Game-Changer' Deal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages to Send Them Later
  2. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  4. TCL to Bring 4K, 8K QLED AI Android Smart TV Series to India Next Month
  5. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale in India Starting May 20 via Flipkart
  6. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  7. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
  8. Gulabo Sitabo Is First Major Bollywood Movie to Skip Theatres for Streaming
  9. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Snowpiercer Series Rolls in May 25 on Netflix, With Weekly Episodes
  2. Dell XPS 15 (2020), XPS 17 (2020) With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, Up to 2TB Storage Launched
  3. Jio Fiber Subscriber Count Declines for the First Time Since Launch: TRAI
  4. Google-Fitbit: EU Consumer Group Warns Against 'Game-Changer' Deal
  5. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale via Flipkart Starting May 20: Price in India, Offers
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Go on Sale in India Starting May 29, Amazon Special Sale on May 18
  7. EU Urges Voluntary Use of Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps to Speed Recovery From Pandemic
  8. Gaming Firm Razer to Roll Out Mask Vending Machines in Singapore
  9. Telegram Ends TON Blockchain, Cryptocurrency Project
  10. Aarogya Setu: Plea in Delhi High Court to De-Link App From Website Promoting E-Pharmacies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com