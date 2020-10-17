Technology News
loading

Google Said to Sweeten Fitbit Concessions, Heading for EU Approval

Google revised the package after the European Commission received feedback from rivals and consumers.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 October 2020 10:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Said to Sweeten Fitbit Concessions, Heading for EU Approval

Google has said the combination of its and Fitbit's hardware would boost competition

Highlights
  • Google last month offered to restrict use of Fitbit data for its ads
  • The new move is aimed at allaying EU entrust concerns about Fitbit deal
  • EU aims to ensure a fair competition through its investigation

Alphabet unit Google has tweaked its concessions aimed at allaying EU antitrust concerns about its $2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 15,400 crores) purchase of Fitbit, people familiar with the matter said, putting it on course to secure EU approval for the deal.

The world's most popular Internet search engine last month offered to restrict the use of Fitbit data for Google ads, facilitate rival makers of wearables seeking to connect to the Android platform and allow third parties' continued access to Fitbit users' data with their consent.

Google revised the package after the European Commission received feedback from rivals and consumers, the people said, declining to provide details. The move also helps to stave off a possible EU charge sheet setting out specific concerns.

The EU competition enforcer has to date not sought further feedback from the market, indicating that the changes have likely passed muster with the Commission.

It was earlier reported that EU antitrust regulators have extended their investigation into Fitbit to December 23.

The EU competition enforcer kicked off a full-scale probe into the deal in August, saying Google's pledge not to use Fitbit's data for advertising purposes was insufficient to address competition concerns.

"The Commission extended the deadline in agreement with the parties," the EU executive said in an email.

Google has said the combination of its and Fitbit's hardware would boost competition in the sector where players include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, and others.

"Our investigation aims to ensure that control by Google over data collected through wearable devices as a result of the transaction does not distort competition,” said European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, who also is the EU's competition commissioner.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alphabet, Google, Fitbit, European Union, Google Fitbit deal, EU
Twitter Backtracks, Allows Users to Post Previously Blocked New York Post Article on Joe Biden’s Son

Related Stories

Google Said to Sweeten Fitbit Concessions, Heading for EU Approval
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ICICI Bank Netbanking and Transactions Down for Many Customers in India
  2. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  3. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  4. Roundup of Major iPhone Deals in Amazon, Flipkart, and Apple Sales
  5. Avita Liber 14 Laptop With Intel 10th Gen Processor Launched in India
  6. Infinix Note 8, Note 8i With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Dell G5 15 SE (5505) Review
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Tech Deals
  9. Micromax Co-Founder Owned Brand Brings New Neckband, TWS Earbuds to India
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: The Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Said to Sweeten Fitbit Concessions, Heading for EU Approval
  2. Twitter Backtracks, Allows Users to Post Previously Blocked New York Post Article on Joe Biden’s Son
  3. ICICI Bank Is Down, Making Debit Card and UPI Transactions Fail for Many of Its Customers in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Allegedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Charging Specifications Tipped
  5. Google to Move Users From Hangouts to Google Chat Early Next Year
  6. Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 4a 5G OTA, Factory Images Published for the First Time
  7. Apple iPhone Lineup Tipped to Receive In-Display Touch ID
  8. OnePlus Phones to Not Come With Pre-Installed Facebook Apps and Services, Starting From OnePlus 8T: Report
  9. Avita Liber 14 Laptop With Intel Core i7 10th Gen Processor Launched in India
  10. Google Sheets Gets Smart Fill Feature, Helps Autocomplete Data Entry
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com