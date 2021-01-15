Technology News
loading

Google Closes $2.1-Billion Fitbit Deal as US, Australia Probes Continue

Google won EU antitrust approval last month for its Fitbit bid after agreeing to restrictions on how it will use customers' health-related data.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 January 2021 09:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Closes $2.1-Billion Fitbit Deal as US, Australia Probes Continue

The Justice Department sued Google in October for allegedly violating antitrust law in its search

Highlights
  • Google said in a blog post that Fitbit had 29 million active users
  • It is rare for a big deal to close without antitrust approval
  • Fitbit's fitness trackers monitor users' steps and calories burned

Search and advertising giant Google closed its deal to buy fitness tracking company Fitbit, the companies said on Thursday, even as US and Australian competition regulators said they were continuing probes of the $2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 15,350 crores) transaction.

The Justice Department, which sued Alphabet's Google in October for allegedly violating antitrust law in its search and search advertising businesses, said it "has not reached a final decision about whether to pursue an enforcement action" regarding the Fitbit deal.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chair Rod Sims said "depending on the results of our investigation, we will consider whether to take legal action on this matter."

Google said it "complied with the DOJ's (Justice Department's) extensive review for the past 14 months, and the agreed upon waiting period expired without their objection."

"We continue to be in touch with them and we're committed to answering any additional questions," the company added.

Google did not immediately respond to Sims' statement.

It is rare for a big deal to close without antitrust approval.

Google won EU antitrust approval last month for its Fitbit bid after agreeing to restrictions on how it will use customers' health-related data.

Australia rejected similar restrictions proposed by Google, expressing concern that the company might block Fitbit rivals from connecting to phones running Google's Android operating software.

Fitbit makes a watch-like device to measure physical activity that competes with Apple Watch and others. Google said it was buying the company to compete in this market.

"We worked with global regulators on an approach which safeguards consumers' privacy expectations," Google said in a blog post, which said Fitbit had 29 million active users.

"(That includes) a series of binding commitments that confirm Fitbit users' health and wellness data won't be used for Google ads and this data will be separated from other Google ads data."

While Alphabet is best known for a free service, its search engine, it has many other businesses, including online advertising services, audio device and thermostat maker Nest, video streamer YouTube, and self-driving car company Waymo.

Google's plan to buy Fitbit raised concerns when it was announced in late 2019 because of its already rich trove of data about people, what they buy, where they travel, and more.

Fitbit's fitness trackers and other devices monitor users' steps and calories burned. They also measure floors climbed, heart rate, and how long and how well people sleep.

Alphabet shares closed down about 1 percent on Thursday. The company is expected to retain Fitbit's 1,800 employees.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Google, Fitbit, Google acquires Fitbit
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earphones With Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Google Closes $2.1-Billion Fitbit Deal as US, Australia Probes Continue
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Its Cheapest 5G Smartphone Yet, Launched
  2. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra Launched
  4. Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok Top List of Most Popular Apps of 2020: App Annie
  5. Star Wars Open-World Game Announced by Ubisoft, Lucasfilm Games
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched
  7. OnePlus 9 Lite Tipped to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC in India
  8. If You Build for India, You Build For World: Signal Co-Founder To NDTV
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on January 20
  10. Xiaomi, 8 More Chinese Companies Blacklisted by US Government
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Partners With Google to Build Cloud-Based 5G Network
  2. Xiaomi, 8 More Chinese Companies Blacklisted by US Government Over Alleged Military Links
  3. WhatsApp Faces First Legal Challenge in India Over Updated Privacy Policy
  4. Google Closes $2.1-Billion Fitbit Deal as US, Australia Probes Continue
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earphones With Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra With 120Hz Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Asus ExpertBook B9, Asus BR1100C, Asus ExpertCenter D7, More Laptops Unveiled at CES 2021
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price, Renders, Colour Options Leak Hours Before Launch
  9. WhatsApp Gained Most Monthly Active Users in India in 2020, Facebook Led Downloads: App Annie
  10. Acer Predator, Acer Nitro, Acer Aspire Series Laptops Get New Intel, AMD CPUs, Nvidia GPUs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com