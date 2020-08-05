Technology News
loading

Google-Fitbit Deal Hits Roadblock as EU Regulators Open Probe

“[The Fitbit deal] is about devices, not data,” said Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president for devices and services.

By Associated Press | Updated: 5 August 2020 11:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google-Fitbit Deal Hits Roadblock as EU Regulators Open Probe

Apple dominates the wearables market, accounting for about 30 percent of wristbands and watches sold

Highlights
  • Google agreed to buy Fitbit in November 2019 for $2.1 billion
  • The EU said the deal could expand Google’s “data advantage"
  • Critics say big fines have failed to change how tech giants behave

European Union regulators opened an in-depth investigation Tuesday into Google's plan to buy fitness tracking device maker Fitbit.

The EU's executive commission said it was concerned the deal would entrench the US tech giant's position in the online ad market by “increasing the already vast amount of data" the company uses to personalise ads.

"Our investigation aims to ensure that control by Google over data collected through wearable devices as a result of the transaction does not distort competition,” said European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, who also is the EU's competition commissioner.

Google agreed to buy Fitbit in November 2019 for $2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 15,720 crores). Privacy, social justice and consumer groups have called on authorities to block the deal, citing privacy, and antitrust concerns.

The EU said the deal could expand Google's “data advantage" and therefore raise barriers for rivals to match Google's online advertising services.

“This deal is about devices, not data,” said Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president for devices and services. “We've been clear from the beginning that we will not use Fitbit health and wellness data for Google ads,” he wrote in a blog post.

The investigation adds more scrutiny of the transaction, which Australia's competition watchdog is also examining. And it underscores the lead role EU authorities have taken in global efforts to regulate the big technology companies.

Vestager has been at the forefront of the movement to rein in the likes of Google and its Silicon Valley rivals. During her first five-year term as competition commissioner, she slapped Google with nearly $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,882 crores) in penalties for multiple antitrust cases involving its Android operating system, advertising business, and shopping service.

Critics say big fines failed to change how tech giants behave and have called on regulators to take tougher action.

The EU commission has until December 9 to decide on whether to block or approve the deal.

In an effort to allay the apprehension, Google offered to put all information collected from wearable devices into a virtual data silo. But the overture wasn't enough to satisfy the European Commission, which said the proposal wouldn't cover all the data Google could access as a result of the acquisition.

The regulators will also look into how Europe's digital healthcare sector would be affected by the Google acquisition, as well as whether the purchase would give the company the ability and incentive to make it harder for wearable devices developed by rivals to work with Android.

Google may suggest more concessions to get the purchase cleared, but it's hard to see what else the company could do to offset its formidable market power, said Agustin Reyna, director of economic and legal affairs at European consumer group BEUC, one of 20 organisations that jointly warned about the dangers of the Fitbit deal.

“Here, we're talking about Google acquiring a new source of data which no other competitor has access to,” he said.

Google's plan to acquire Fitbit marked a bold plunge into health and fitness technology for the search behemoth as it tries to become a force in consumer hardware.

Fitbit pioneered wearable fitness technology, with devices that track activities such as running, cycling, and swimming and record heart rates and sleep patterns. The company has about 30 million active users worldwide and has sold more than 100 million devices.

Apple dominates the wearables market, accounting for about 30 percent of wristbands and watches sold, according to International Data Corp. Xiaomi, Samsung, and Huawei are the next leading players, while Fitbit holds fifth place.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google-FitBit, FitBit, Wearables
27-Inch iMac Refreshed With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors, 1080p Webcam

Related Stories

Google-Fitbit Deal Hits Roadblock as EU Regulators Open Probe
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  2. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  3. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  5. OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘High Pre-Order Demand’
  6. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Acer Swift 3 With 10th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU Launched in India
  9. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  10. Hisense Launches 4K, Full-HD TV Range in India With Built-In Chromecast
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C15 Surfaces on Company’s India Website, May Launch Soon
  2. Apple Says It Has No Interest in Buying TikTok
  3. OxygenOS 11 Open Beta to Release Soon, Final Developer's Preview Coming on August 10: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau
  4. Google-Fitbit Deal Hits Roadblock as EU Regulators Open Probe
  5. 27-Inch iMac Refreshed With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors, 1080p Webcam
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.4 Update With OnePlus Buds Support, Clock Styles, More
  7. NASA Astronauts Describe Descent in SpaceX Dragon Capsule, 'Sounds Like an Animal'
  8. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  9. SpaceX Completes Test Flight of Starship Mars Rocket Prototype
  10. Apple's Phil Schiller Steps Down From Marketing Role but Retains App Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com