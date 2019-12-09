Technology News
loading

Google Ends Support for Explorer Edition of Glass

This marks the end of the consumer version of the Google Glass that has had a controversial life.

By | Updated: 9 December 2019 13:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Ends Support for Explorer Edition of Glass

Google Glass users will have to download, unzip, and install the update manually for their devices

Highlights
  • Glass Explorer Edition is receiving a final update: Google
  • This update removes the ability to use your Google account on Glass
  • Google said the update removes Glass connection to back-end services

Google is ending support for the Glass Explorer Edition in February 2020. Before that, the company is rolling out the final update for the wearable. Google has said that the users will have to download, unzip, and install the update manually for their devices. The latest update does not affect Glass Enterprise Edition devices, Google noted.

"Glass Explorer Edition is receiving a final update that you will need to manually install. After February 25, 2020, this update removes the need and ability to use your Google account on Glass," Google said in a statement.

According to Google's statement, if you do not update the device, and you are currently signed in and using the device, it will continue to work, but mirror apps, like Gmail, YouTube, and Hangouts, will no longer work.

Google said the latest update removes Glass connection to backend services.

After the final update, MyGlass app, which allows users to manage device settings, will also stop functioning. However, the users will still be able to pair it directly to their phones via Bluetooth.

Google had launched the Glass Explorer edition in 2012. The company also released an upgraded version of the Glass later despite the privacy concerns that were raised around its ability to record videos, according to Engadget. Google released an Enterprise Edition of Glass in 2017.

Google had released a list of do's and don'ts for users of the Glass while using it in public. It included a series of points to avoid invading into personal spaces of people as well as appearing amoral in a public place. Google advised users to avoid being creepy, not wear the glasses while trying extreme outdoor activities, among other things.

The device first became available for purchase for the general public in the US in April 2014 for $1500 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh). Before that, Glass Explorer edition was only being sold to a select group of developers, contest winners, and other invitees.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Googlel, Glass Explorer Edition
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Defends Company’s Safety Record
Hostel Daze Trailer: TVF’s Next Series Is Exclusive to Amazon Prime Video
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Google Ends Support for Explorer Edition of Glass
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Finally Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android
  2. Vivo V17 Launching in India Today: Livestream, Expected Price, and More
  3. Vivo V17 Debuts in India With Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  5. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Tipped to Pack 90Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  6. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Tipped to Pack Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  7. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans, Nokia 2.3 Launch & More News This Week
  8. Airtel Removes FUP Cap on Calling for Unlimited Plans, Reveals New Plans
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras Tipped to Launch on December 12
  10. SpaceX Delivers Genetically Engineered Mice, Worms, Robot to Space Station
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air Will Be the Name of Realme’s Truly Wireless Earbuds, Support for Google Assistant Teased
  2. Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 219, Rs. 449 Prepaid Plans With Unlimited Voice Calls, Up to 2GB Daily Data Benefits
  3. Vivo V17 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Hostel Daze Trailer: TVF’s Next Series Is Exclusive to Amazon Prime Video
  5. Google Ends Support for Explorer Edition of Glass
  6. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Rumoured to Feature Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  7. The Boys Season 2 Teaser Trailer Teases More of the Same in 2020
  8. iPhone 9, Not iPhone SE 2, Is Likely the Name of Apple’s iPhone SE Successor: Report
  9. Vivo U20 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Vivo.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Tipped to Pack 90Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras; Teaser Reveals Metal Frame, Gradient Finish
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.