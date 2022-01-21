Technology News
loading

Google ‘Project Iris’ AR Headset in the Works, May Feature In-House Processor: Report

Meta and Apple are also working on their own wearable AR headsets.

By David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2022 14:39 IST
Google ‘Project Iris’ AR Headset in the Works, May Feature In-House Processor: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google discontinued its Daydream VR project including Daydream View (pictured) in 2019

Highlights
  • Google’s AR headset will compete with upcoming Meta and Apple headsets
  • It could feature cloud-based rendering of some graphics
  • The Google AR headset is tipped to arrive after Apple’s AR headset

Google is reportedly working on an augmented reality (AR) headset that could be launched in 2024. The headset, a part of the company's ‘Project Iris', is said to feature an in-house processor from Google. Tech giants Meta and Apple are also developing their own wearable AR technology. Unlike Apple's upcoming mixed reality headset that is expected to feature two processing chips for on-device rendering, Google's offering will reportedly offload some graphics rendering to the company's cloud servers.

According to a report by The Verge, citing people connected to the project, Google is working on an AR headset that is powered by a custom processor developed by the company and could eventually run on a custom operating system developed by the company. The company is yet to reveal any details of its under-development AR headset, including whether it will be launched under the Pixel branding.

The AR headset from Google is said to feature outward-facing cameras, and users will be looking at a screen with a “ski goggles” design, according to the report, unlike the company's older Google Glass design that was modelled on spectacles. Meanwhile, the early prototypes do not need to be connected to a power source, according to the report which states that 300 Google employees are currently working on the project, but “hundreds” more will reportedly be hired.

Google is not the only major tech company working on AR wearable technology — Apple is reportedly working on its own mixed reality headset that could arrive in 2023, while Facebook is also tipped to launch its headset later this year as part of ‘Project Cambria'. However, Google's AR headset is tipped to launch after both competitors and could arrive in 2024, according to the report.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggests that Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset may be delayed to 2023. The company's AR/ VR headset, which is codenamed N301, has been in development since 2015. It was previously expected to launch in 2021, with availability this year. However, according to Bloomberg, Apple could push the launch to the end of 2022 — the headset could be available by 2023, and Apple is considering a price point higher than $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,49,000) according to the report.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google AR Headset, Google, Project Iris, Augmented Reality, AR, Mixed Reality, Apple, Meta, Project Cambria
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
5G Spectrum Bands in India Will Not Interfere With Aircraft Radar Altimeters: ITU-APT Foundation

Related Stories

Google ‘Project Iris’ AR Headset in the Works, May Feature In-House Processor: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Rear Design Surfaces Online Ahead of Global Launch
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Appear Online
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  9. WhatsApp for iOS May Soon Get Ability to Move Chats From Android Devices
  10. HP Launches Fortis Chromebooks, Windows Laptops With Rugged Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Rear Design Tipped Ahead of Global Launch, Compared to Vivo Flagship
  2. Moto Edge X30 Special Edition With Under-Display Selfie Camera Teased Ahead of Debut
  3. Lenovo Legion Y90 Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Pack 18GB RAM and 512GB Storage
  4. Energy Impact of Crypto Mining Addressed in US House Hearing, Five Industry Experts Submit Testimonies
  5. New York City Mayor Eric Adams Invests His First Paycheck Into Bitcoin, Ether Through Coinbase
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G Launch Tipped by Bluetooth Certification Site; Galaxy M33 5G May Debut in India Soon
  7. NASA Shares Stunning Image of Solar Flares Recently Ejected by Sun
  8. Intel Said to Plan $20-Billion Chip Manufacturing Site in Ohio
  9. Google ‘Project Iris’ AR Headset in the Works, May Feature In-House Processor: Report
  10. 5G Spectrum Bands in India Will Not Interfere With Aircraft Radar Altimeters: ITU-APT Foundation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com