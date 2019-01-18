NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Acquires Fossil Smartwatch Tech for $40 Million

, 18 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Acquires Fossil Smartwatch Tech for $40 Million

Google agreed to pay $40 million (roughly Rs. 280 crores) for the smartwatch technology of the fashion and accessory group Fossil, the companies said Thursday, enabling the California tech giant to expand in the growing wearable tech market.

As part of the deal, Texas-based Fossil Group's research and development team working on the smartwatch will join Google, which will acquire the intellectual property for Fossil smartwatches, the firms said.

The move would give Google the potential to create its own branded smartwatches to compete against Apple, Fitbit, and others in the wearable tech space.

"Wearables, built for wellness, simplicity, personalization and helpfulness, have the opportunity to improve lives by bringing users the information and insights they need quickly, at a glance," said Stacey Burr, a vice president at Google Wear OS division.

"The addition of Fossil Group's technology and team to Google demonstrates our commitment to the wearables industry by enabling a diverse portfolio of smartwatches and supporting the ever-evolving needs of the vitality-seeking, on-the-go consumer."

Greg McKelvey, chief strategy and digital officer at Fossil, said in the statement: "We've built and advanced a technology that has the potential to improve upon our existing platform of smartwatches. Together with Google, our innovation partner, we'll continue to unlock growth in wearables."

Fossil moved into smartwatches in 2015 with a $260 million acquisition of Misfit, a tech platform created by former Microsoft researcher Sonny Vu and onetime Apple chief executive John Sculley.

Research firm IDC estimates that global shipments of wearable devices will hit 125.3 million units in 2018, up 8.5 percent from 2017, and that the market will grow 11 percent through 2022 as a result of the growing popularity of smartwatches and greater wearables adoption in emerging markets.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fossil, Google
Mortal Kombat 11 Gameplay Reveal: How to Watch and What to Expect
Reliance Jio Subscriber Base Rises to Over 280 Million, Adding 27.9 Million in a Quarter
Pricee
Google Acquires Fossil Smartwatch Tech for $40 Million
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  3. China's Tencent Releases Test Version of Game of Thrones Smartphone Game
  4. Iconic Motorola Razr May Make a Comeback as a Foldable Smartphone Next Month
  5. Xiaomi’s PUBG-Like Survival Game Now Available for Download in Mi Apps
  6. Amazon Echo Input Smartens Your Dumb Speaker With Alexa for Rs. 2,999
  7. Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-Series to Be Phased Out, New Affordable Line Tipped
  8. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Map Leaked
  9. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  10. Redmi Note 7 Aimed to Sell 1 Million Units in January, Says Xiaomi
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.