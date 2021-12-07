Technology News
loading

Apple Leads as Global Wearables Shipments Grow 9.9 Percent in Q3 2021: IDC

Apple grabbed 28.8 percent of the total market share shipping 39.8 million units.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 December 2021 15:51 IST
Apple Leads as Global Wearables Shipments Grow 9.9 Percent in Q3 2021: IDC

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple logged a 35.3 percent decline in Apple Watch shipments

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series was received well
  • Huawei hearables shipment helped its growth in the segment
  • Imagine Marketing grabbed the fifth spot

Apple captured the top position as global shipments for wearables grew 9.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) during the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21) reaching a total of 138.4 million units, according to a new report by the International Data Corporation (IDC). The wearables category includes true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones as well as wrist-worn wearables like fitness bands and smartwatches. The market research firm also says that the demand for smartwatches has increased as compared to wristbands owing to the narrowing gap in their pricing.

As per IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, the hearables led the growth as the category grew 26.5 percent on a year over year (YoY) basis and accounted for 64.7 percent of wearable device shipments. Wrist-worn wearables captured 34.7 percent of the market, IDC says. Apple and Huawei tied for first place in the wrist-worn segment dethroning Xiaomi in 3Q21 which relied on wristbands but consumer preferred watches.

“Demand has been slowly shifting away from wristbands towards watches as consumers increasingly want a more capable device and as the gap in pricing narrows,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. He says that the number of watches sold for under $100 (roughly Rs. 7,500) is now equal to wristbands, which have dominated this price band in the past. “While the entire wrist-worn wearable market declined YoY, the market for watches actually grew 4.3 percent,” added Ramon T. Llamas, research director for IDC's Wearables Team.

On category-wise distribution, Ubrani says that Indian and Chinese brands grew due to low-end watches while “Apple, Huawei, and Samsung maintain a hold at the high-end”. Meanwhile, Llamas further dissected into the category saying that “even as smartwatches have been very popular, it's the other watches – including kids' watches, exercise watches, hybrid watches, and others – that drove the market.

Top wearable brands in Q3 2021

As mentioned, Apple captured the top position despite a 35.3 percent decline in Apple Watch shipments in 3Q21. Hearables from Beats and AirPods helped the company lead in the wearables market. Samsung got the second spot (13.8 percent growth) due to the good reception of the Galaxy Watch 4 Series smartwatches that run Google's Wear OS. Xiaomi's shipments fell 23.8 percent during the quarter owing to wrist-worn wearables, however, in the hearables category the company continued to offer extremely low-cost options.

Huawei grew with the help of its hearables business as wristbands and watches combined declined 5 percent during Q3 2021. The fifth spot was grabbed by Indian company Imagine Marketing, which is behind the brand Boat. The company offered low-cost products and did “relentless marketing” that helped it drive volume.

 

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, Boat, IDC, Imagine Marketing
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Moto Edge X30 Camera Samples, Under-Display Camera Teased Ahead Of December 9 Launch

Related Stories

Apple Leads as Global Wearables Shipments Grow 9.9 Percent in Q3 2021: IDC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
  2. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooter Deliveries to Begin From December 15: CEO
  3. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop With 4K Mini LED Display Launched
  5. Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 28 Billion SHIB to Portfolio
  6. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
  7. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  8. Gmail Now Lets You Make Instant Calls on Mobile Devices Using Google Chat
  9. WhatsApp to Let Users Set All Chats to Disappear by Default
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency in India: Proposed Bill Banning Crypto Payments Could Mean Jail for Violations, Document Shows
  2. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S India Launch Date Set for December 13
  3. Crypto Users in Australia Up By Over 10 Percent, Bitcoin Most Popular: Report
  4. Apple Leads as Global Wearables Shipments Grow 9.9 Percent in Q3 2021: IDC
  5. Moto Edge X30 Camera Samples, Under-Display Camera Teased Ahead Of December 9 Launch
  6. Fossils of Herd of 11 Dinosaurs Found in Italy
  7. PUBG: New State Update to Bring New Weapons, Vehicles, Survivor Pass Volume 2, More
  8. Instagram Tightens Protection for Teen Users as US Senate Hearing Looms
  9. Pixel Users Claim Phones Hacked While in Google Warranty Repair, Explicit Photos Stolen
  10. Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro, iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com