Gionee has launched three smartwatches in India, the Gionee Watch 5 (GSW5), Gionee Watch 4 (GSW4), and Gionee Senorita (GSW3). The Gionee Watch 5 has a rectangular shape, the Gionee Watch 4 has a circular dial, while the Senorita comes in a smaller circular design aimed at women, as per Gionee. The three smartwatches are part of the company's Smart 'Life' Watches series of budget friendly smartwatches that also includes last year's Gionee Smart 'Life' Watch (GSW1).

Gionee Watch 5, Gionee Watch 4, Senorita: Price in India

The Gionee Watch 5 is priced at Rs. 2,499 and is available in four finishes namely, Matte Grey, Perfect Black, Rose Pink, and Vivid Blue. The Gionee Watch 4 is priced at Rs. 4,599 and comes with a premium leather strap. Finally, the Senorita is priced at Rs. 3,499 and comes in a Metallic Golden + black leather strap and Metallic Silver + white leather strap variant.

All three watches, as per the company, will be available for purchase from Flipkart from today, June 23.

Gionee Watch 5 specifications

The Gionee Watch 5 features a 1.3-inch (240x240 pixels) TFT touch display. It has a plastic case with a tempered glass panel. You get a 160mAh battery that Gionee says can last up to 5 days (depending on alert frequency) with a standby time of 15 days. It uses Bluetooth v4.0 to connect with the G Buddy app as all three smartwatch models are part of the company's G Buddy ecosystem. The app runs on Android version 5.1 or above and iOS version 9.0 or above. The Gionee Watch 5 is IP68 water resistant as well.

The features include 24x7 real-time heart rate monitor, blood Oxygen monitor, auto activity tracker, work out monitor, sleep monitor, and pedometer. The Gionee Watch 5 also comes with tracking for multiple sports modes including walking, running, cycling, climbing, and more. You can also use the smartwatch for regular functions like remotely controlling the smartphone's camera and get notifications from various apps. In terms of dimensions, the smartwatch measures 35x41.5x10mm.

Gionee Watch 4 specifications

The Gionee Watch 4 features a 1.2-inch Transflective Always-on display with a resolution of 240x240 pixels. It is also IP68 certified and has an alloy metal body. The battery is larger at 350mAh and Gionee says it can last up to 12 days and has a 20-day standby. The Gionee Watch 4 has Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. Its feature set includes 24x7 real time heart rate monitoring, Geo-magnetic compass navigation, gravity sensor to monitor activities with better accuracy, work out monitor, sleep monitor, pedometer, and multi-sports mode tracking. It can also perform typical smartwatch functions like giving notifications. In terms of dimensions, the Gionee Watch 4 measures 55x45x11.7mm.

Gionee Senorita specifications

The Senorita comes with a 1.04-inch TFT touch display with a resolution of 240x198 pixels. It is also IP68 certified and comes with a 130mAh battery. The company says it can last up to 3 days and has up to 12 days of standby. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth v4.0. The Senorita comes with heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, menstrual cycle monitoring, water drinking reminders, changeable wallpapers, and a pedometer. It can also track different sports like running, cycling, swimming, and more. You can get notifications for various apps right on the Senorita. It measures 45x38x10.5mm and weighs 71 grams.

