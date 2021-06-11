Gionee StylFit GSW6, Gionee StylFit GSW7, and Gionee StylFit GSW8 have been launched in India as the company's three new smartwatches with Bluetooth-based voice calling support. The new Gionee smartwatches also include fitness tracking and come with heart rate monitoring. Additionally, there are dedicated sports modes to track activities such as outdoor run, cycling, and walking. Gionee StylFit GSW6, StylFit GSW7, and StylFit GSW8 are compatible with Android and iOS devices. The new smartwatches come as a successor to the company's existing Smart ‘Life' Watches that were introduced in 2019.

Gionee StylFit GSW6, Gionee StylFit GSW7, Gionee StylFit GSW8 price in India

Gionee StylFit GSW6 price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999, while Gionee StylFit GSW7 carries a price tag of Rs. 3,999 and Gionee StylFit GSW8 has debuted at Rs. 8,999. As an introductory offer, the company says Gionee StylFit GSW7 will be available at a special price of Rs. 2,099 via Flipkart starting Sunday (June 13). It is not known yet how long the introductory period will last. Exact availability details on Gionee StylFit GSW7 and StylFit GSW8 are yet to be revealed.

Gionee StylFit GSW7 has already been listed at Rs. 3,999 on Flipkart in Matte Black, Mimi Pink, and Teal Green colours. It should be noted that the Mimi Pink variant has been listed at Rs. 2,099, whereas the other two models have been listed at Rs. 3,999. This could be a glitch and may get fixed closer to June 13.

Gionee StylFit GSW8 will be available in Eclipse Black and Sienna Brown shades.

Gionee StylFit GSW6 specifications, features

Gionee StylFit GSW6 comes with a square display that has a curved glass protection on top. The smartwatch includes Bluetooth v5 connectivity that enables voice calling and music playback support. Specifically for voice calls, the Gionee smartwatch includes an inbuilt speaker and microphone. Users can also connect their headphones with the StylFit GSW6 to attend voice calls or play music wirelessly.

In terms of health and fitness tracking, Gionee StlyFit GSW6 has features including sleep monitor and calorie counter. The smartwatch is also claimed to offer blood oxygen saturation tracking and heart rate monitoring. Further, there are over 40 cloud-based watch faces.

Gionee StylFit GSW6 packs a 220mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 15 days of standby time or five days of usage on a single charge. Other specifications of the smartwatch are yet to be announced.

Gionee StylFit GSW7 specifications

Gionee StylFit GSW7 features a 1.3-inch circular touch display and comes with an inbuilt sensor to enable 24-hour heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch is also claimed to track blood oxygen monitoring. When connected with a compatible smartphone, the StylFit GSW7 can deliver notifications for calls, text messages, emails, and updates via apps including WhatsApp and Facebook. It also lets users capture photos wirelessly from their smartphone using dedicated controls.

On the part of activity tracking, Gionee StylFit GSW7 has a dedicated fitness mode that is claimed to track your activities on a daily basis. The smartwatch can be paired with the G Buddy app to provide real-time results on the connected smartphone.

Gionee StylFit GSW7 comes with Bluetooth v4 support. It also has an IP67-rated build that has dust and water resistance. Further, the smartwatch is compatible with devices running on at least Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0. It packs a 130mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to four days of usage on a single charge.

Gionee StylFit GSW8 specifications

Similar to the StylFit GSW7, Gionee StylFit GSW8 has a circular display with touch support. The smartwatch also comes with a speaker and a microphone to offer voice calling support and music playback over Bluetooth, without requiring users to connect their earbuds or headphones. It includes health and fitness features such as a heart rate monitor, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep monitor, pedometer, and a calorie counter. Additionally, Gionee StylFit GSW7 has a preloaded Find My Phone feature that is claimed to help users find their connected smartphone.

Gionee StylFit GSW7 includes sport modes such as outdoor run, outdoor walk, indoor run, indoor walk, hiking, stair stepper, outdoor cycle, stationary bike, elliptical, and rowing machine. It packs a 300mAh battery that is claimed to deliver seven days of usage or 18 days of standby time.

