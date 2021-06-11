Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Gionee StylFit GSW6, StylFit GSW7, StylFit GSW8 Smartwatches With Bluetooth Voice Calling Launched in India

Gionee StylFit GSW6, StylFit GSW7, StylFit GSW8 Smartwatches With Bluetooth Voice Calling Launched in India

Gionee StylFit smartwatches start as low as Rs. 2,099.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 June 2021 13:21 IST
Gionee StylFit GSW6, StylFit GSW7, StylFit GSW8 Smartwatches With Bluetooth Voice Calling Launched in India

Photo Credit: Jaina Group

Gionee StylFit smartwatches come in circular and square display options

Highlights
  • Gionee StylFit GSW7 will go on sale starting Sunday (June 13)
  • All three smartwatches have Bluetooth-based voice calling support
  • Gionee StylFit GSW6 comes with a square display

Gionee StylFit GSW6, Gionee StylFit GSW7, and Gionee StylFit GSW8 have been launched in India as the company's three new smartwatches with Bluetooth-based voice calling support. The new Gionee smartwatches also include fitness tracking and come with heart rate monitoring. Additionally, there are dedicated sports modes to track activities such as outdoor run, cycling, and walking. Gionee StylFit GSW6, StylFit GSW7, and StylFit GSW8 are compatible with Android and iOS devices. The new smartwatches come as a successor to the company's existing Smart ‘Life' Watches that were introduced in 2019.

Gionee StylFit GSW6, Gionee StylFit GSW7, Gionee StylFit GSW8 price in India

Gionee StylFit GSW6 price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999, while Gionee StylFit GSW7 carries a price tag of Rs. 3,999 and Gionee StylFit GSW8 has debuted at Rs. 8,999. As an introductory offer, the company says Gionee StylFit GSW7 will be available at a special price of Rs. 2,099 via Flipkart starting Sunday (June 13). It is not known yet how long the introductory period will last. Exact availability details on Gionee StylFit GSW7 and StylFit GSW8 are yet to be revealed.

Gionee StylFit GSW7 has already been listed at Rs. 3,999 on Flipkart in Matte Black, Mimi Pink, and Teal Green colours. It should be noted that the Mimi Pink variant has been listed at Rs. 2,099, whereas the other two models have been listed at Rs. 3,999. This could be a glitch and may get fixed closer to June 13.

Gionee StylFit GSW8 will be available in Eclipse Black and Sienna Brown shades.

Gionee StylFit GSW6 specifications, features

Gionee StylFit GSW6 comes with a square display that has a curved glass protection on top. The smartwatch includes Bluetooth v5 connectivity that enables voice calling and music playback support. Specifically for voice calls, the Gionee smartwatch includes an inbuilt speaker and microphone. Users can also connect their headphones with the StylFit GSW6 to attend voice calls or play music wirelessly.

In terms of health and fitness tracking, Gionee StlyFit GSW6 has features including sleep monitor and calorie counter. The smartwatch is also claimed to offer blood oxygen saturation tracking and heart rate monitoring. Further, there are over 40 cloud-based watch faces.

Gionee StylFit GSW6 packs a 220mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 15 days of standby time or five days of usage on a single charge. Other specifications of the smartwatch are yet to be announced.

Gionee StylFit GSW7 specifications

Gionee StylFit GSW7 features a 1.3-inch circular touch display and comes with an inbuilt sensor to enable 24-hour heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch is also claimed to track blood oxygen monitoring. When connected with a compatible smartphone, the StylFit GSW7 can deliver notifications for calls, text messages, emails, and updates via apps including WhatsApp and Facebook. It also lets users capture photos wirelessly from their smartphone using dedicated controls.

On the part of activity tracking, Gionee StylFit GSW7 has a dedicated fitness mode that is claimed to track your activities on a daily basis. The smartwatch can be paired with the G Buddy app to provide real-time results on the connected smartphone.

Gionee StylFit GSW7 comes with Bluetooth v4 support. It also has an IP67-rated build that has dust and water resistance. Further, the smartwatch is compatible with devices running on at least Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0. It packs a 130mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to four days of usage on a single charge.

Gionee StylFit GSW8 specifications

Similar to the StylFit GSW7, Gionee StylFit GSW8 has a circular display with touch support. The smartwatch also comes with a speaker and a microphone to offer voice calling support and music playback over Bluetooth, without requiring users to connect their earbuds or headphones. It includes health and fitness features such as a heart rate monitor, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep monitor, pedometer, and a calorie counter. Additionally, Gionee StylFit GSW7 has a preloaded Find My Phone feature that is claimed to help users find their connected smartphone.

Gionee StylFit GSW7 includes sport modes such as outdoor run, outdoor walk, indoor run, indoor walk, hiking, stair stepper, outdoor cycle, stationary bike, elliptical, and rowing machine. It packs a 300mAh battery that is claimed to deliver seven days of usage or 18 days of standby time.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Gionee StylFit GSW7

Gionee StylFit GSW7

Display Size 33mm
Compatible OS Android 4.4 and above, iOS 9.0 and above
Dial Shape Round
Display Type TFT LED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gionee StylFit GSW6 Price in India, Gionee StylFit GSW6 Specifications, Gionee StylFit GSW6, Gionee StylFit GSW7 Price in India, Gionee StylFit GSW7 Specifications, Gionee StylFit GSW7, Gionee StylFit GSW8 Price in India, Gionee StylFit GSW8 Specifications, Gionee StylFit GSW8, Gionee StylFit, Gionee
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Says Internal Data From Breach Circulating Online
Gionee StylFit GSW6, StylFit GSW7, StylFit GSW8 Smartwatches With Bluetooth Voice Calling Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  2. Battlefield Publisher EA Says Investigating Recent Data Breach
  3. Google Doodle Today Celebrates the Start of UEFA EURO 2020
  4. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leak, Launch Expected Soon
  6. Asus Launches ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming Laptops in India
  7. Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch Ultra-HD HDR TV Series Launched in India
  8. OnePlus TV U1S Series With 4K Resolution, 30W Speakers Launched in India
  9. Andromeda Galaxy Zoom-Out Video Will Leave You Awestruck
  10. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark 7T With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Gionee StylFit GSW6, StylFit GSW7, StylFit GSW8 Smartwatches With Bluetooth Voice Calling Launched in India
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Says Internal Data From Breach Circulating Online
  4. Intel Said to Debate SiFive Buyout to Bolster Chip Technology Against Arm
  5. UEFA EURO 2020 Football Tournament Kick Off Commemorated in Google Doodle
  6. Aquaman 2 Is Titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Director James Wan Reveals
  7. Archer's Maker Flying Taxi Sees Splashy Debut in Heated Market
  8. iOS 4 Brought Back to Life by Young Tech Enthusiast, Twitter Loves It
  9. Amazon Said to Face Potential $425-Million EU Privacy Fine: Report
  10. Elden Ring Gameplay Trailer Unveiled With January 2022 Release Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com