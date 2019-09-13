Gionee Smart 'Life' Watch has been launched in India. Carrying a price tag of Rs. 2,999, the new smartwatch is specifically targeted at millennials. Gionee claims that the Smart 'Life' Watch is capable of offering 24-hour real-time monitoring of heart rate as well as offers calorie meter, fitness, health, and multi-sports activity tracking while on-the-move. The smartwatch is also designed to provide voice call and message alerts. The Gionee Smart 'Life' Watch also works with apps such as Google Fit and Strava to let users sync their fitness data with their favourite third-party apps.

Sporting a 1.3-inch IPS colour display along with touchscreen support, the Gionee Smart 'Life' Watch has a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection and comes in a stainless steel grade 316L case that is water-resistant up to 5 ATM. The smartwatch features a heart rate monitor and is touted to also support fitness and workout regimes that track walking, running, cycling, trekking, and playing indoor or outdoor sports.

Gionee has the G Buddy app that lets users track their fitness on a real time basis. The app also enables user data to be synced with other apps such as Google Fit and Strava. Furthermore, the app works with devices running at least Android 4.4 or iOS 8.0.

Similar to other smartwatches, the Gionee Smart 'Life' Watch provides notifications on new calls and messages. The smartwatch also has features such as sedentary alert, memory full alert, alarm clock, women health features, power saving mode, music control, and a flashlight. Moreover, the smartwatch packs a 210mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to 15 days and deliver a standby time of 30 days.

The Gionee Smart 'Life' Watch will go on sale through Flipkart starting Saturday, September 14. It will come in a Black colour option.

