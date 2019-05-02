Garmin has now announced five new smartwatches in its new Forerunner series. The new Forerunner GPS smartwatches are filled with features related to music, workouts, advanced training, and mapping. The new Forerunner series includes - Forerunner 45, Forerunner 45S, Forerunner 245, Forerunner 245 Music, and Forerunner 945. All of these smartwatches will be able to track a run, monitor stats, show training history, goals, and more.

The new Forerunner smartwatch range price falls between $199.99 (roughly Rs. 13,800) to $599.99 (roughly Rs. 41,600). While three of them are available in the US market immediately, the Forerunner 45 and Forerunner 45S will be available sometime later this month. The Forerunner 945 is also available in a triathlon bundle, which includes blue and black silicone bands, and it is priced at $749.99 (roughly Rs. 52,000).

The Forerunner watches are touted to be lightweight, sport five buttons, and an always-on, sunlight-readable display. Key features include GPS, all-day activity tracking, smart notifications, wrist-based heart rate monitoring, and new safety and tracking features that allow users to share their real-time location with chosen contacts in case they need help. The new range is compatible with the Garmin Coach app, and the company says that users can now train for a 10km or half-marathon with the help of three new running coaches – Jeff Galloway, Greg McMillan, and Amy Parkerson-Mitchell.

The Forerunner 45 and Forerunner 45S smartwatches cater to beginners, and both the watches come with a heart rate monitor, and built-in GPS, It will record efforts during a cycling workout, on the elliptical, while doing cardio, yoga, and more. It will also monitor daily steps, distance, calories burned and sleep. It also comes with all-day stress monitoring and Body Battery energy monitoring as well. The Forerunner 45 series is touted to feature up to 7 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 13 hours in GPS mode. For smaller wrists, the Forerunner 45S features a 39-millimeter case compared to a 42-millimeter case on the Forerunner 45.

The Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music come with additional monitoring tools like VO2 max and training status with adjustments for heat, recovery time and aerobic and anaerobic training effects. Users can add a Running Dynamics Pod or compatible heart rate strap to see additional dynamics. The Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music feature additional tools to track a runner's well-being, including a wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor4 that will help gauge how oxygen is being absorbed. The two watches are touted to feature up to 7 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 24 hours in GPS mode and up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music.

Forerunner 245 Music

The Forerunner 245 Music holds up to 500 songs and lets users sync playlists from select preloaded music streaming services, like Spotify and Deezer, or transfer music from a computer.

Lastly, the Forerunner 945 is the most premium of the lot. It comes with all the features integrated into the Forerunner 245 series, and additionally can hold up to 1,000 songs,support Garmin Pay contactless payment solution, and integrate full-colour on board maps. It also includes key performance monitoring tools while adding training load focus, a new feature that will sort an athlete's recent training history into different categories based on activity structure and intensity. Additional built-in activity profiles include skiing, hiking, and golfing. The Forerunner 945 features up to 2 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 36 hours in GPS mode and up to 10 hours in GPS mode with music.

Forerunner 945