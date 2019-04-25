Technology News

Garmin Vivosmart 4 Fitness Tracker Launched in India at Rs. 12,990

25 April 2019
Highlights

Garmin Vivosmart 4 is priced at Rs. 12,990 in India

It comes with advanced sleep monitoring feature

It also bears a relaxation breathing timer

Smart wearables maker Garmin India on Thursday refreshed its 'Vivosmart' activity tracker series with a new model - 'Vivosmart 4' - targeted at fitness enthusiasts. The device is priced at Rs. 12,990 in India. The smart fitness tracker comes with advanced sleep monitoring through a rapid eye movement (REM) monitor feature, wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor to measure blood oxygen saturation levels at night, and an all-day stress tracking feature. It also bears a relaxation breathing timer, VO2 Max feature, and Body Battery feature.

“Sleep quality plays a critical role in overall physical health. In fact a poor sleep quality may contribute to the development of significant chronic conditions. With its slim design, the Vivosmart 4 is comfortable to wear at night and pulse ox provides customers with information they can use to improve their health. Garmin's Vivosmart series is a perfect tracker for the fitness enthusiasts who wish to see the exact results of daily activities. As people are getting more conscious about their health, we are confident that Vivosmart 4 will prove to be a perfect partner,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager - Garmin India.

With features dedicated to activities including walking, running, swimming and more, the Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker will also alert users on notifications, including calls and text messages.

Android users will also be able to reply to texts using the Garmin Vivosmart 4, which comes with a 7-day battery life, the company claimed.

Other features of Garmin Vivosmart 4 include heart-rate monitoring, all-day stress tracking, relaxation and breathing timer along with a body battery energy monitor. The tracker is available in five colours (Black With Midnight, Merlot With Rose Gold, Gray With Rose Gold, Blue With Silver, and Black With Midnight L) at the Garmin brand store in Bengaluru and at Helios Watch Stores across India.

To recall, the Garmin Vivosmart 4 was launched globally August last year.

