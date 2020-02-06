Garmin on Thursday launched its latest range of Vivomove smartwatches in India, featuring traditional watch faces along with a hidden display, for showing health and fitness tracking data, as well as notifications and reminders. The watches in the series include the Vivomove 3, Vivomove 3S, Vivomove Style, and Vivomove Luxe. Prices start at Rs. 24,490 and go all the way up to Rs. 49,490. The new series will be available from all major offline lifestyle stores as well as online through Amazon, Paytm Mall, and Garmin's online store.

Hybrid smartwatches offer the best of both worlds — the mechanical functioning of a traditional watch, along with a display to show you all your notifications and tracking information. The Vevomove series boasts of features such as 24x7 health monitoring, the ability to monitor your body's energy levels, over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps, GPS, and heartrate monitoring tools. Additional health monitoring features include the ability to track stress, respiration, menstrual cycles, hydration and lots more. The watches connect to the Garmin Connect app, where you can see all your stats.

The Vivomove 3 (44m) and 3S (39mm) features a stainless steel bezel, a choice of colourful silicone bands, and a hidden touchscreen display. This has a battery life of up to five days in smartwatch mode and the traditional dial will continue to work for an additional week after. They have the same price, at Rs. 24,490.

The Vivomove Style comes in a 42mm dial size, with an aluminium housing and you get a choice of woven nylon or silicone bands. It also has a domed Corning Gorilla Glass cover and dual AMOLED displays. It is priced at Rs. 29,490 for the silicone band, and Rs. 34,490 for the nylon band.

Finally, the Vivomove Luxe comes with a 42mm stainless steel bezel and a stainless steel casing, with a choice of either Italian leather or a Milanese metal strap. It also features dual AMOLED displays and moving hands, which interact with the graphics on the displays. It also sports a sapphire glass lens. It is priced at Rs. 44,990 for the leather band, and Rs. 49,490 for the Milanese band.

Speaking on the launch, Ali Rizvi, Director of Garmin India said, “The Vivomove series highlights absolute beauty keeping in mind the daily use and need of the customers. We are excited to bring our latest collection for the consumers looking for traditional elegance look with modern features.”