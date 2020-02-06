Technology News
loading

Garmin Launches New Range of Vivomove Hybrid Smartwatches in India, With GPS, Health Tracking

The Garmin Vivomove hybrid smartwatches feature a traditional watch face, with a hidden display for notifications

By | Updated: 6 February 2020 19:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Garmin Launches New Range of Vivomove Hybrid Smartwatches in India, With GPS, Health Tracking

The Garmin Vivomove series starts at a price of Rs. 24,490, and goes up to Rs. 49,490.

Highlights
  • The Vivomove 3/3S boast of a five-day battery life
  • The Vivomove Luxe and Style feature dual AMOLED displays
  • The series will be available online and through offline stores

Garmin on Thursday launched its latest range of Vivomove smartwatches in India, featuring traditional watch faces along with a hidden display, for showing health and fitness tracking data, as well as notifications and reminders. The watches in the series include the Vivomove 3, Vivomove 3S, Vivomove Style, and Vivomove Luxe. Prices start at Rs. 24,490 and go all the way up to Rs. 49,490. The new series will be available from all major offline lifestyle stores as well as online through Amazon, Paytm Mall, and Garmin's online store.

Hybrid smartwatches offer the best of both worlds — the mechanical functioning of a traditional watch, along with a display to show you all your notifications and tracking information. The Vevomove series boasts of features such as 24x7 health monitoring, the ability to monitor your body's energy levels, over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps, GPS, and heartrate monitoring tools. Additional health monitoring features include the ability to track stress, respiration, menstrual cycles, hydration and lots more. The watches connect to the Garmin Connect app, where you can see all your stats.

The Vivomove 3 (44m) and 3S (39mm) features a stainless steel bezel, a choice of colourful silicone bands, and a hidden touchscreen display. This has a battery life of up to five days in smartwatch mode and the traditional dial will continue to work for an additional week after. They have the same price, at Rs. 24,490.

The Vivomove Style comes in a 42mm dial size, with an aluminium housing and you get a choice of woven nylon or silicone bands. It also has a domed Corning Gorilla Glass cover and dual AMOLED displays. It is priced at Rs. 29,490 for the silicone band, and Rs. 34,490 for the nylon band.

Finally, the Vivomove Luxe comes with a 42mm stainless steel bezel and a stainless steel casing, with a choice of either Italian leather or a Milanese metal strap. It also features dual AMOLED displays and moving hands, which interact with the graphics on the displays. It also sports a sapphire glass lens. It is priced at Rs. 44,990 for the leather band, and Rs. 49,490 for the Milanese band.

Speaking on the launch, Ali Rizvi, Director of Garmin India said, “The Vivomove series highlights absolute beauty keeping in mind the daily use and need of the customers. We are excited to bring our latest collection for the consumers looking for traditional elegance look with modern features.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Garmin, Smartwatch, wearables
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Netflix Starts Streaming Video Content on Android in AV1 Codec Allow for Reduced Data Consumption

Related Stories

Garmin Launches New Range of Vivomove Hybrid Smartwatches in India, With GPS, Health Tracking
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Camera Samples Tease Zooming Capability
  3. Poco X2 Review
  4. Realme C3 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Redmi Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras to Be Launched Next Week
  6. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  7. Moto G8 Power Full Specifications, Design Leaked via Amazon Listing
  8. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera With 20.9-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  9. Vivo V19 Series Tipped to Sport Dual Hole-Punch Cameras
  10. Google Maps Turns 15, Gets a Brand New Look and a Bunch of New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge+ Flagship With Curved Hole-Punch Display Appears in Alleged Live Images, Specifications Also Leaked
  2. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Global Variant in Blue Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Tipped to Feature Spotify Integration, Android App Leak Showcases New Features
  4. Garmin Launches New Range of Vivomove Hybrid Smartwatches in India, With GPS, Health Tracking
  5. Apple Still Pays Co-Founder Steve Wozniak a Salary, a Shocking $50 a Week
  6. Apple Fixes macOS Catalina Bug That Displayed Unencrypted Snippets of Encrypted Emails
  7. Netflix Starts Streaming Video Content on Android in AV1 Codec Allow for Reduced Data Consumption
  8. Apple to Allow Universal Purchases for iOS, macOS Apps
  9. NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returns to Earth After Longest Mission by a Woman
  10. In Digital India, Cash Is King, Admits Paytm Founder
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.