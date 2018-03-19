The Garmin Vivofit 4 fitness band has now been launched in India. The band made its debut in December last year, is available in the country via Amazon India with a price tag of Rs. 4,999. It is touted to come with a battery life of more than a year, and offers activity tracking through a built-in always-on display. There are Black, White, and Black Speckle colour options, and the band is available in two sizes - regular and large. The online marketplace is also selling several accessory bands in various colour and style options to match the preferences of users.

The Garmin Vivofit 4 has a coin cell battery and features a sunlight-visible, transflective, eight-colour memory-in-pixel (MIP) display. The display panel offers access to basic features such as time, date, timer, stopwatch, and a step counter. Also, there is a widget to view the weather. The activity tracking unit has an accelerometer to help users track activities, including walking, running, biking, and swimming. Similarly, there is an option to find a misplaced phone with a press of a button.

Similar to other fitness trackers, the Vivofit 4 tracks steps taken, distance covered, and calories burnt and monitors sleep. There is Garmin's Move IQ feature that enables the wristband to detect changes in user's movements and automatically classify different activities. Further, buyers can use the Garmin Connect app to customise the Vivofit with various watch faces, colour themes, and personalised text such as an emergency contact or a motivational phrase.

"We are sure that Vivofit 4 would revolutionise the fitness industry in India. Although there are several activity trackers in the market, what makes this particular product unique is that under typical use its battery can last up to a year, so you can forget about that charging cord. Vivofit 4 is more than any ordinary activity tracker; it is your personal coach and fitness buddy," said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India, in a press statement.

