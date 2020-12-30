Technology News
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, GPS, Heart Rate Tracking Launched in India

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element is made of stainless steel and weighs 43 grams.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 December 2020 16:23 IST
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element features with a silver circular dial

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element features with a silver circular dial

Highlights
  • Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element launched in India for Rs. 15,990
  • The smartwatch offers GPS tracking
  • Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element has a 1.2-inch 240x240 pixels display

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch has been launched in India. It comes with impressive features such as heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and VO2 max sensor to calculate oxygen consumption during workouts. Vivoactive 3 Element is offered in a single size and colour option. The smartwatch has a circular dial with one button on the right side. It boasts of up to seven days of battery life, over 10 preloaded sports apps, and additional features that make it a suitable workout companion. Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element is the latest addition to the Garmin Vivoactive 3 series.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element price in India, availability

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element is priced at Rs. 15,990 and is available in a single silver colour variant. It can be purchased via Garmin's online store, Amazon, and Tata CLiQ.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element specifications, features

Vivoactive 3 Element by Garmin comes with a 1.2-inch 240x240 pixels Garmin Chroma display that is easy to read even in direct sunlight. It is protected by extra-durable chemically-strengthened glass. It is made from stainless steel and weighs 43 grams. You get over 10 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, and more. Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element also offers the ability to create custom workouts. It boasts of up to seven days of battery in smartwatch mode and up to 11 hours in GPS mode.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element has a water-resistance rating of 5 ATM and can store seven timed activities, as well as 14 days of activity tracking data. In terms of sensors, it comes with GPS, Glonass, Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, accelerometer, and thermometer. The Connect IQ app can be used with the Vivoactive 3 Element to change watch faces, widgets, and more.

You get step counter, sleep monitoring, gym activity profiles, V02 max tracking, and heart rate monitoring with the smartwatch. It can track activities like golf, swimming, running, cycling, and more. Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element can perform typical smartwatch functions like setting alarms, reminders, stopwatch, timer, and show notifications.

