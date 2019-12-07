Smart wearables maker Garmin India on Friday launched Venu, its first smartwatch with AMOLED screen in India, at Rs. 37,490. The company also launched Vivoactive 4 GPS smartwatch at Rs. 32,590. The Garmin Venu smartwatch will be an Amazon exclusive until December 15, after which it will be made available via Tata CliQ, Myntra, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall. It is also available via offline stores.

The Garmin Vívoactive 4 on the other hand will be available via Amazon, Tata CLiQ, Myntra, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall online, as well as via offline stores. The Garmin Venu features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display and is available in Granite Blue with Silver Hardware, Black with Slate Hardware, Light sand with Rose Gold Hardware, as well as Black with Gold Hardware. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to five days in smartwatch mode, and up to six hours in GPS + music mode.

The Vívoactive 4 (45mm) is available in Shadow Gray/Silver, and Black/Slate colours. It has a battery life of up to eight days in smartwatch mode, and up to 6 hours in GPS + music mode.

"We are delighted to introduce Garmin's first ever AMOLED display smartwatch, Venu in India. This watch will add vibrant colours into the lives of our users and make workouts more fun for them," Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager-Garmin India, said in a statement.

Both Venu and Vivoactive 4 come with a range of all-day health monitoring features like advanced sleep with Pulse Ox, new respiration tracking, abnormal heart-rate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking, new breathwork activities, among others.

Garmin says both the Venu and Vivoactive 4 smartwatches are made for daily wear with interchangeable bands providing comfort to the user. The always-on, sunlight-readable "Garmin Chroma Display" technology also makes it easy to view the screen in any lighting.

In early November, Garmin launched its Fenix 6 series of rugged smartwatches in India. The range is designed to help users track activities such as mountain biking, golfing, trail running, hiking, hunting, and diving. Garmin has offered a PacePro technology to provide a pace-strategy to runners.

The Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatches also have a Power Manager to deliver an efficient battery life. The range brings new Garmin smartwatch models, including the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar that is the company's first solar-powered watch.