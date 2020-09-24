Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Garmin Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music Edition GPS Smartwatches With Colour Touchscreen, 6 Days Battery Life Launched

Garmin Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music Edition GPS Smartwatches With Colour Touchscreen, 6 Days Battery Life Launched

Garmin Venu Sq is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000), while Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition carries a price tag of $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 September 2020 17:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Garmin Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music Edition GPS Smartwatches With Colour Touchscreen, 6 Days Battery Life Launched

Garmin Venu Sq and Venu Sq Music Edition come in a fibre-reinforced polymer chassis

Highlights
  • Garmin Venu Sq series comes with Pulse Oximeter functionality
  • The smartwatches offer stress tracking and sleep analysis
  • Garmin Venu Sq series supports contactless payments via Garmin Pay

Garmin Venu Sq and Venu Sq Music Edition have been launched as the latest GPS smartwatches from the company. Both new models share the same list of specifications — except the inbuilt storage that is limited to the Venu Sq Music Edition for storing music directly from a streaming service such as Amazon Music, Deezer, or Spotify. The Venu Sq series smartwatches are designed to provide you with a list of health monitoring and fitness features. The smartwatches come with a Pulse Oximeter function to detect blood oxygen levels. The Venu Sq series also provides heart rate and sleep tracking.

Garmin Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music Edition price

Garmin Venu Sq is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000), while the Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition carries a price tag of $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18,500) in the US. The Venu Sq comes in orchid/metallic orchid, white/light gold, and shadow gray/slate colour options. On the other hand, Venu Sq Music Edition is offered in light sand/rose gold, navy/light gold, moss/slate and black/slate colour options. The smartwatches are currently available for purchase through the Garmin website.

Garmin Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music Edition specifications

The Garmin Venu Sq and Venu Sq Music Edition have identical specifications, though the latter comes with storage for up to 500 songs that can be listened to using Bluetooth headphones and speakers. The wearables feature a 1.3-inch (240x240 pixels) colour display with touch support and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartwatches also come with an always-on mode.

In terms of fitness and healthcare features, the Venu Sq series offers respiration tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep analysis, stress tracking, and hydration tracking. Garmin also provides four breathing activity alerts on the smartwatches – Tranquility, Coherence, and two versions of Relax Focus. Data from the Venu Sq series is visible through the Garmin Connect app.

garmin venu sq different screen variants image Garmin Venu Sq

Garmin Venu Sq and Venu Sq Music Edition come with a series of fitness features

 

The Garmin Venu Sq series also comes preloaded with 20 indoor and outdoor sports apps that include Pilates, yoga, strength training, running, pool swimming, cycling, and golf. You can also track your steps, intensity minutes, and calories burned. Further, there is a “Body Battery” energy monitoring that lets you keep an eye on your energy levels while scheduling your next workout, rest time, or sleep.

The Venu Sq series also comes with the Pulse Oximeter functionality that lets you track your blood oxygen saturation levels. It is, however, not medically tested and “is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition” — just like the Apple Watch Series 6, Fitbit Sense, Huawei Watch GT2, and various other smartwatches offering oxygen level measurements.

The Venu Sq series also supports Garmin Pay for contactless NFC-based payments. You can also download new apps, widgets, and watch faces for your Venu Sq or Venu Sq Music Edition via the Garmin Connect IQ store that is available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

Garmin offers a silicone-made 20mm quick release wrist band with the Venu Sq series that you can easily replace. The watches measure 40.6x37.0x11.5mm and weigh 37.6 grams. There is a fibre-reinforced polymer chassis that is 5ATM water resistant. Besides, the Venu Sq series packs a inbuilt battery that delivers up to six days of power in smartwatch mode and up to 14 hours in GPS mode.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Garmin Venu Sq price, Garmin Venu Sq Specifications, Garmin Venu Sq, Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition Price, Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition Specifications, Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition, Garmin
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Oversight Board Said to Launch Just Before US Presidential Election
What Is Mobile Phone Cloning, Can Anyone Access WhatsApp This Way?
Garmin Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music Edition GPS Smartwatches With Colour Touchscreen, 6 Days Battery Life Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  2. Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad (8th Gen) Now on Sale in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Debuts With 120Hz Super AMOLED Display
  5. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. LG K62, LG K52 Debut With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery
  7. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  8. Flipkart Wholesale Expands to 12 New Cities Ahead of Festive Season
  9. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  10. Mi TV Master With 8K Resolution, 5G Support Launching September 28
#Latest Stories
  1. Garmin Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music Edition GPS Smartwatches With Colour Touchscreen, 6 Days Battery Life Launched
  2. Facebook Oversight Board Said to Launch Just Before US Presidential Election
  3. Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched, Elite 75t To Also Get ANC
  4. YouTube Adds Information Panels to Mail-in Voting Videos Ahead of US Presidential Elections
  5. Sony WF-H800 TWS Earphones With 6mm Drivers Launched in India
  6. Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W Fast Wireless Charger Launched in India
  7. Bose Sleepbuds II TWS Earphones With Up to 10-Hour Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance Launched
  8. Flipkart Wholesale Expands to Ghaziabad, Meerut, 10 More Cities Ahead of Festive Season
  9. Instagram Reels Getting Longer Videos, Extended Timer, New Edit Features
  10. Samsung to Launch More Galaxy FE Versions of Its Flagships: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com