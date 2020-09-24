Garmin Venu Sq and Venu Sq Music Edition have been launched as the latest GPS smartwatches from the company. Both new models share the same list of specifications — except the inbuilt storage that is limited to the Venu Sq Music Edition for storing music directly from a streaming service such as Amazon Music, Deezer, or Spotify. The Venu Sq series smartwatches are designed to provide you with a list of health monitoring and fitness features. The smartwatches come with a Pulse Oximeter function to detect blood oxygen levels. The Venu Sq series also provides heart rate and sleep tracking.

Garmin Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music Edition price

Garmin Venu Sq is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000), while the Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition carries a price tag of $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18,500) in the US. The Venu Sq comes in orchid/metallic orchid, white/light gold, and shadow gray/slate colour options. On the other hand, Venu Sq Music Edition is offered in light sand/rose gold, navy/light gold, moss/slate and black/slate colour options. The smartwatches are currently available for purchase through the Garmin website.

Garmin Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music Edition specifications

The Garmin Venu Sq and Venu Sq Music Edition have identical specifications, though the latter comes with storage for up to 500 songs that can be listened to using Bluetooth headphones and speakers. The wearables feature a 1.3-inch (240x240 pixels) colour display with touch support and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartwatches also come with an always-on mode.

In terms of fitness and healthcare features, the Venu Sq series offers respiration tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep analysis, stress tracking, and hydration tracking. Garmin also provides four breathing activity alerts on the smartwatches – Tranquility, Coherence, and two versions of Relax Focus. Data from the Venu Sq series is visible through the Garmin Connect app.

Garmin Venu Sq and Venu Sq Music Edition come with a series of fitness features

The Garmin Venu Sq series also comes preloaded with 20 indoor and outdoor sports apps that include Pilates, yoga, strength training, running, pool swimming, cycling, and golf. You can also track your steps, intensity minutes, and calories burned. Further, there is a “Body Battery” energy monitoring that lets you keep an eye on your energy levels while scheduling your next workout, rest time, or sleep.

The Venu Sq series also comes with the Pulse Oximeter functionality that lets you track your blood oxygen saturation levels. It is, however, not medically tested and “is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition” — just like the Apple Watch Series 6, Fitbit Sense, Huawei Watch GT2, and various other smartwatches offering oxygen level measurements.

The Venu Sq series also supports Garmin Pay for contactless NFC-based payments. You can also download new apps, widgets, and watch faces for your Venu Sq or Venu Sq Music Edition via the Garmin Connect IQ store that is available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

Garmin offers a silicone-made 20mm quick release wrist band with the Venu Sq series that you can easily replace. The watches measure 40.6x37.0x11.5mm and weigh 37.6 grams. There is a fibre-reinforced polymer chassis that is 5ATM water resistant. Besides, the Venu Sq series packs a inbuilt battery that delivers up to six days of power in smartwatch mode and up to 14 hours in GPS mode.

