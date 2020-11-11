Garmin Venu Sq and Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition smartwatch has been launched in India. The Venu Sq series has over 20 inbuilt sports apps, health monitoring features including advanced sleep, and supports GPS. The smartwatch series have a battery life of up to six days in smartwatch mode and up to 14 hours in GPS mode. Venu Sq Music Edition comes with onboard music storage. The wearables were launched internationally in September and are now available in India as well.

Garmin Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music Edition price

Garmin Venu Sq is priced at Rs. 21,090 in India, while the Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition is priced at Rs. 26,290. The smartwatches by Garmin are already available in the Garmin retail stores and will be available everywhere else, including e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Paytm Mall, and Tata CliQ soon. They will also be available in the following retail stores: Helios watch stores, Garmin stores, Just in Time, Lifestyle, Kamal Watch, and Malabar Watch.

Garmin Venu Sq is offered in three colour variants – orchid/metallic orchid, white/light gold, and shadow gray/slate. Venu Sq Music Edition, on the other hand, comes in four colour options – light sand/rose gold, navy/light gold, moss/slate, and black/slate.

Garmin Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music Edition specifications, features

Both the Garmin wearables sport a 1.3-inch colour display. The Venu Sq series have a battery life of up to six days in smartwatch mode and up to 14 hours in GPS mode, as per the company.

Garmin Venu Sq and Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition have over 20 inbuilt indoor and outdoor sports apps including yoga, Pilates, running, cycling, strength training, and more. It boasts of health monitoring features such as advanced sleep with pulse oximetry, respiration tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, and hydration tracking.

Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition comes with onboard storage to save music tracks that you can directly listen to without using a paired phone. You can download songs and playlists on the smartwatch, including those from third-party services like Amazon Music and Spotify.

The wearables come with an Innovative Body Battery energy monitoring feature that lets users monitor their energy levels. There are also preloaded workout options on the watch. Preset workouts can be downloaded from Garmin Connect that can also be customised as needed. The Venu Sq series is compatible with Garmin Coach, where free training plans are available along with a virtual personal trainer.

Garmin Venu Sq series supports smart notifications and Android users can reply to messages directly from the wearable. Garmin Venu Sq smartwatches are compatible with Android and Apple devices. Users can download apps, widgets, watch faces, and more from the Garmin Connect IQ store. They are equipped with safety and tracking features as well.

