Garmin has unveiled its latest wearables at the ongoing CES 2022 tradeshow. The company has added two smartwatches to its catalog, the Venu 2 Plus and the Vivomove Sport. The Venu 2 Plus joins the existing Venu 2 series but brings two key new features, the ability to take phone calls and voice assistant control. The Vivomove Sport on the other hand is an entry-level addition to the Vivomove lineup. This new Vivomove Sport looks like a traditional analog watch but has the health tracking and connected features of a smartwatch.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus price and availability

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is priced at $450 (roughly Rs. 33,500) and is already on sale. The smartwatch is available in three colour options, Silver Stainless Steel Bezel with Powder Gray Case, Slate Stainless-Steel Bezel with Black Case, and Cream Gold Stainless Steel Bezel with Ivory Case.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus specifications

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is available in a single 43mm case size and houses a 1.3-inch AMOLED display. This AMOLED panel has a 416 x 416 pixels resolution, an always-on mode, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. The case has 20mm silicone straps with quick release mechanisms, and are user replaceable.

The new Garmin Venu 2 Plus has a speaker and a microphone onboard which makes it possible to take voice calls on the smartwatch itself. The Venu 2 Plus can also be used to summon the virtual assistant on a paired smartphone. Garmin has also included all the fitness features of the Venu 2 series in this new smartwatch, so it can also track multiple indoor and outdoor workouts. The Venu 2 Plus also has features like automatic incident detection which can alert emergency contacts with user location.

Garmin claims that the Venu 2 Plus can last for 9 days in smartwatch mode, and up to 8 days in GPS + music mode. The smartwatch also has a rapid charging feature which can add about 1 day of smartwatch mode use with just 10 minutes of charging. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus can be paired with Android devices as well as iPhones.

Garmin Vivomove Sport price and availability

The Garmin Vivomove Sport is priced at $180 (roughly Rs. 13,400) and is also on sale. It is available in four case colours as well, Cool Mint case with Silver accent , Black case with Slate accent, Ivory case with Peach Gold accent and Cocoa case with Peach Gold accent.

The Garmin Vivomove Sport is a hybrid smartwatch with a small touchscreen

Garmin Vivomove Sport specifications

The Vivomove Sport is a hybrid watch and joins the Vivomove 3, Vivomove 3S, and the Vivomove Style in the Vivomove series. The new Vivomove Sport has an analog design with a small hidden touchscreen display in the bottom half of the case. When interacting with the touchscreen the physical watch hands move away for a clear view. This screen can show information such as heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep tracking, and step tracking.

Garmin claims that the Vivomove Sport can track different exercises, and also use the paired smartphones GPS to track distance accurately when outdoors. It can be paired with Android smartphones as well as iPhones. The hybrid watch can also show incoming calls, text messages, and other alerts. You can expect 5 days of battery life from the Vivomove Sport when it is in Smartwatch mode, and 6 days of battery life in Watch mode.