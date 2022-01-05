Technology News
loading

Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Vivomove Sport Smartwatches Launched at CES 2022

Garmin Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport break cover at CES 2022

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 5 January 2022 13:37 IST
Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Vivomove Sport Smartwatches Launched at CES 2022

Garmin Venu 2 Plus sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Garmin Venu 2 Plus has a speaker and microphone onboard
  • The Venu 2 Plus can summon the digital assistant of the paired smartphone
  • The Venu 2 Plus can summon the digital assistant of the paired smartphone

Garmin has unveiled its latest wearables at the ongoing CES 2022 tradeshow. The company has added two smartwatches to its catalog, the Venu 2 Plus and the Vivomove Sport. The Venu 2 Plus joins the existing Venu 2 series but brings two key new features, the ability to take phone calls and voice assistant control. The Vivomove Sport on the other hand is an entry-level addition to the Vivomove lineup. This new Vivomove Sport looks like a traditional analog watch but has the health tracking and connected features of a smartwatch.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus price and availability

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is priced at $450 (roughly Rs. 33,500) and is already on sale. The smartwatch is available in three colour options, Silver Stainless Steel Bezel with Powder Gray Case, Slate Stainless-Steel Bezel with Black Case, and Cream Gold Stainless Steel Bezel with Ivory Case.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus specifications

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is available in a single 43mm case size and houses a 1.3-inch AMOLED display. This AMOLED panel has a 416 x 416 pixels resolution, an always-on mode, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. The case has 20mm silicone straps with quick release mechanisms, and are user replaceable.

The new Garmin Venu 2 Plus has a speaker and a microphone onboard which makes it possible to take voice calls on the smartwatch itself. The Venu 2 Plus can also be used to summon the virtual assistant on a paired smartphone. Garmin has also included all the fitness features of the Venu 2 series in this new smartwatch, so it can also track multiple indoor and outdoor workouts. The Venu 2 Plus also has features like automatic incident detection which can alert emergency contacts with user location.

Garmin claims that the Venu 2 Plus can last for 9 days in smartwatch mode, and up to 8 days in GPS + music mode. The smartwatch also has a rapid charging feature which can add about 1 day of smartwatch mode use with just 10 minutes of charging. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus can be paired with Android devices as well as iPhones.

Garmin Vivomove Sport price and availability

The Garmin Vivomove Sport is priced at $180 (roughly Rs. 13,400) and is also on sale. It is available in four case colours as well, Cool Mint case with Silver accent , Black case with Slate accent, Ivory case with Peach Gold accent and Cocoa case with Peach Gold accent.

vivomoveSport gadgerts360 Garmin Vivomove Sport

The Garmin Vivomove Sport is a hybrid smartwatch with a small touchscreen

 

Garmin Vivomove Sport specifications

The Vivomove Sport is a hybrid watch and joins the Vivomove 3, Vivomove 3S, and the Vivomove Style in the Vivomove series. The new Vivomove Sport has an analog design with a small hidden touchscreen display in the bottom half of the case. When interacting with the touchscreen the physical watch hands move away for a clear view. This screen can show information such as heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep tracking, and step tracking.

Garmin claims that the Vivomove Sport can track different exercises, and also use the paired smartphones GPS to track distance accurately when outdoors. It can be paired with Android smartphones as well as iPhones. The hybrid watch can also show incoming calls, text messages, and other alerts. You can expect 5 days of battery life from the Vivomove Sport when it is in Smartwatch mode, and 6 days of battery life in Watch mode.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Display Size 43mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Advertisement
Garmin Vivomove Sport

Garmin Vivomove Sport

Display Size 40mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type OLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Garmin, Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Garmin Vivomove Sport, CES 2022, CES, Garmin Vivomove Sport Price, Garmin Venu 2 Specifications, Garmin Venu 2 Plus Price, Garmin Vivomove Sport Specifications
Aditya Shenoy
Aditya Shenoy reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS Earphones With Personalised Sound Effects, Low-Latency Transmission for Gaming Launched

Related Stories

Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Vivomove Sport Smartwatches Launched at CES 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price in India Tipped, Amazon Listing Surfaces
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Pete Lau
  5. Starlink Is Cancelling All Pre-Orders for Its Satellite Internet in India
  6. James Webb Telescope Deploys Sunshield, Retires Most Single-Point Failures
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz Display Now Official
  8. Intel 12th Gen ‘Alder Lake’ Laptop and Desktop CPUs Announced at CES 2022
  9. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Arc Discrete GPUs for Gaming Now Shipping to OEMs, Launch Expected in Early 2022
  2. Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Vivomove Sport Smartwatches Launched at CES 2022
  3. China's Tianwen-1 Mars Probe Captures Stunning Selfies Above the Red Planet's North Pole
  4. Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS Earphones With Personalised Sound Effects, Low-Latency Transmission for Gaming Launched
  5. CES 2022: TCL Launches 6 Android Tablets, TCL Book 14 Go Laptop, TCL NxtWear Air Smart Glasses
  6. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors for Laptops With Zen 3+ Core Launched, Ryzen 7000 Series Teased to Debut Later in 2022
  8. China Successfully Tests 'Artificial Sun' to Harness Clean Energy by 2040, 5 Times More Powerful Than Real Sun
  9. Dizo Buds Z Pro True Wireless Earphones With ANC, Dizo Watch R Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price in India Tipped, Launch Teased via Amazon Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com