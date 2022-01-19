Technology News
Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch With Voice Assistance Support, Health Snapshot Tool Launched in India

Garmin Venu 2 Plus is priced at Rs. 46,990 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 19 January 2022 14:45 IST
Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch With Voice Assistance Support, Health Snapshot Tool Launched in India

Photo Credit: Garmin India

Garmin Venu 2 Plus has support for Always-on Display

Highlights
  • Garmin Venu 2 Plus comes in three colours
  • The smartwatch has 5 ATM water resistance
  • Garmin Venu 2 Plus has a heart rate monitoring feature

Garmin Venu 2 Plus, the new smartwatch from the popular wearables brand, is now official in India. The new Garmin Venu 2 series smartwatch comes with a voice-calling function for letting users make and receive calls directly from their wrist. The smartwatch offers support for voice assistants that allow users to control the device hands-free. Garmin Venu 2 Plus has more than 25 sports apps and has multiple health-tracking features including a Body Battery Energy Monitor, pulse Ox sensor and stress tracking. It has Health Snapshot function as well. The new Garmin smartwatch comes in three different colour options as well.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus price in India, availability

The new Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch costs Rs. 46,990 in India. It can be purchased in three different colour options — Cream Gold, Graphite Black and Powder Grey.

The new smartwatch will be available from Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Synergizer, Tata Luxury and Garmin Brand Stores. Garmin Venu 2 Plus will be available for purchase via the offline stores of GBS, Helios, Just in Time and Croma as well.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus specifications features

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED ( 416 x 416 pixels) display. The touchscreen has support for Always-on Display. It has a 43mm watchcase and the case packs 20mm silicone straps.

Garmin has provided voice assistance functionality in the Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch. It allows users to respond to texts, control compatible smart home devices using the smartwatch. It supports Siri, Google Assistant, and Bixby. Another highlight of the new device is voice calling functionality, users can make and take phone calls in the paired smartphone right from Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch.

The company has added all the fitness features of the Venu 2 series to track multiple indoor and outdoor workouts in the latest smartwatch as well. It can be used to track heart rate, heart rate variability and stress. The wearable will generate a report with the Health Snapshot tool to share a report via the Garmin Connect app on the paired smartphone. Garmin's Body Battery Energy Monitor measures the body's energy throughout the day. The Pulse Ox3 can be used to track the blood's oxygen saturation in the body. The smartwatch monitors the sleep of the user and provides sleep scores. Garmin Venu 2 Plus has other features including respiration tracking, and pregnancy and menstrual cycle tracking.

Garmin says the new smartwatch has more than 25 sports applications. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus offers features like automatic incident detection which can alert emergency contacts with the user location.

Additionally, users can customise workouts with the Connect app. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and works with both iOS and Android platforms. It sends smart notifications for calls, texts, calendar reminders, social media updates, and breaking news stories. You get 5 ATM water resistance It supports streaming from Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer and allows users to download up to 650 songs. The company has packed Garmin Pay support in the latest wearable for contactless payments.

The new Garmin Venu 2 Plus is said to offer up to 9 days of battery life in the smartwatch mode, up to 24 hours in GPS mode and up to 8 days in the GPS with music mode. The wearable is said to offer about 1 day of smartwatch mode use with just 10 minutes of charging. It weighs 51grams.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Display Size 43mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Nithya P Nair
Why Airlines Fear US 5G Rollout Will Upend Travel This Week
Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch With Voice Assistance Support, Health Snapshot Tool Launched in India
