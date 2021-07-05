Technology News
Garmin Venu 2, Garmin Venu 2S GPS Smartwatches With Health Snapshot Feature Launched in India

Garmin Venu 2 is priced in India at Rs. 41,990, whereas the Garmin Venu 2S is priced at Rs. 37,990.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 July 2021 18:47 IST
Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S feature an AMOLED touchscreen display

Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S feature an AMOLED touchscreen display

Highlights
  • Garmin Venu 2, Venu 2S offers storage for up to 650 songs
  • Garmin Venu 2 has a 45mm circular dial, Venu 2S has a 40mm dial
  • Both wearables have 25+ built-in sports apps

Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S smartwatches have launched in the Indian market. The two wearables come with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the AMOLED touchscreen, health snapshot feature, and 25+ built-in sports apps. The Garmin Venu 2 has a 45mm dial, whereas the Garmin Venu 2S has a 40mm dial. The two smartwatches come with up to 11 days of battery life and offer storage for up to 650 songs. The Garmin Venu 2 comes with Body Battery energy monitoring and all-day stress tracking features.

Garmin Venu 2, Garmin Venu 2S price in India, sale

The new Garmin Venu 2 is priced at Rs. 41,990 in India. It comes in a silver bezel with granite blue case and silicone band and a slate bezel with black case and silicone band options. The Garmin Venu 2 is available to buy on Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CliQ, and synergizer.co.in.

Garmin Venu 2S is priced in India at Rs. 37,990. It comes in a slate bezel with graphite case and silicone band and rose gold bezel with white case and silicone band options. The Venu 2S is exclusive to Amazon till Prime Day.

Garmin Venu 2, Garmin Venu 2S specifications

One of the biggest differences between Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S is dial size. The Garmin Venu 2 has a 45mm dial, whereas the Garmin Venu 2S has a 40mm dial. The Venu 2 is said to last for up to 11 days n smartwatch mode, up to 12 days in battery saver smartwatch mode, up to 8 hour in GPS mode with music, and up to 22 hours in GPS mode without music. On the other and, the Venu 2S is said to last for up to 10 days n smartwatch mode, up to 11 days in battery saver smartwatch mode, up to 7 hours in GPS mode with music, and up to 19 hours in GPS mode without music. The Venu 2 weighs 49 grams whereas the Venu 2S weighs 38.2 grams.

Apart from this, both the Venu 2 and Venu 2S have identical features. They have an AMOLED touchscreen display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There is a new Health Snapshot function that gives you a detailed picture of each second's data for your heart rate, blood oxygen, respiration and stress levels in just two minutes. It has more than more than 25 GPS sports activity modes including HIIT. The devices can measure blood oxygen, heart rate, and stress indicators for sleep quality and fitness age metrics.

Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S also come with body battery energy monitoring that tracks energy and stress levels, to let users know when it's time to recharge and keep stress levels in check. The wearables can compute fitness age using its algorithm and offers 12 pre-loaded on-screen classes. Users can download even more workout programs via the Garmin Connect app. The devices can store up to 650 songs and other features include smart notifications, women's health tracking, and more.

Further reading: Garmin Venu 2, Garmin Venu 2 Price in India, Garmin Venu 2 Specifications, Garmin Venu 2S, Garmin Venu 2S Price in India, Garmin Venu 2S Specifications, Garmin
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Vivo Y72 5G India Launch on July 15, Specifications to Include 8GB RAM, 90Hz Display: Report

