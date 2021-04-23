Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S smartwatches have been launched in the US. These new wearables come with premium activity tracking features such as Fitness Age, Body Battery, stress tracking, and sleep scores. It also provides tips on how to improve Fitness Age and even has a Health Snapshot feature that takes a survey of the body's vital functions. There are 25 sport-specific workout modes such as HIIT (high intensity interval training) and advanced strength-training mode on the new Garmin offerings.

Garmin Venu 2, Garmin Venu 2S price, availability

The new Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S smartwatches are both priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,900). At the moment, the Venu 2S is available in Black, White, and Grey silicone band options, with dial colour options in Gold and Silver. Garmin Venu 2 has been made available in Black and Blue silicone band options with stainless steel bezels. It comes with a variety of strap options. Both the smartwatches are available via the Garmin site.

Garmin Venu 2, Garmin Venu 2S specifications, features

One of the biggest differences between the two smartwatches is the dial size. Garmin Venu 2 has a 45mm dial, whereas Garmin Venu 2S has a 40mm dial size. Both the smartwatches have AMOLED displays with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The resolution on the Venu 2 is at 416x416 pixels and the Venu 2S display comes with 360x360 pixels resolution. Both the smartwatches have 5ATM water resistance and offers 200 hours of activity data history.

Both Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S connect to the Garmin Connect app via Bluetooth. They support Wi-Fi connectivity and allows users to store up to 650 songs. They offer Garmin Pay support and allows for smartphone notifications, smartphone music control, and comes with the Find My Phone feature.

Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S tracks health stats, offering you a closer look at what's going on inside your body. For instance, the Health Snapshot feature lets you log two-minute sessions to record key stats including heart rate, heart rate variability, pulse oximetry, respiration, and stress. It then generates a report with those stats via the Garmin Connect app. The smartwatches are also able to track Body Battery (energy monitoring), SpO2 levels, stress levels, women's health, hydration levels, respiration quality, sleep score with advanced sleep monitoring, mindful breathing, and fitness age. For the last, it uses your chronological age, weekly activity, resting heart rate, and body mass index to estimate if your body is younger and older than you are. Garmin also provides tips on how to improve fitness age as well.

Both the smartwatches have 25 preloaded sports modes including running, walking, cycling, pool swimming, golf, and more. It offers animated on-screen workouts for strength, yoga, pilates, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts. You can watch them on the dial and download more from the Garmin Connect app. It also has safety and tracking features to share your live location to contacts manually or — during select outdoor activities — automatically with inbuilt incident detection.

Garmin Venu 2S claims to offer up to 10 days of battery life without battery saving mode kept on, and the Venu 2 claims to offer up to 11 days of battery life without the battery saving mode kept on. The Venu 2S weighs 38.2 grams while the Venu 2 weighs 49 grams.