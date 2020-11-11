Technology News
Garmin Brings Pregnancy Tracking to Its Wearables, Offers Kegel Reminders and Weight Gain Recommendations

This feature is available through the Garmin Connect app and can be enabled in the menstrual cycle section.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 November 2020 16:00 IST
Garmin’s pregnancy tracking feature is available on its Vivomove series

Highlights
  • Users need to enable pregnancy tracking via Garmin Connect app
  • The feature lets users set hydration goals
  • Garmin also offers educational content on nutrition and exercise

Garmin has introduced a new feature helpful for pregnant women. It enables pregnancy tracking for its wearable lineup, allowing users to track their pregnancy on a weekly basis and the baby's growth patterns. It also offers educational content on nutrition and exercise. This feature is available through the Garmin Connect IQ app and can be enabled in the menstrual cycle section. Once enabled and set up, users can easily alter their training goals, and get Kegel practice and hydration reminders.

The wearable company has announced this new feature via a blog post. The company notes that the pregnancy tracking feature is available on the Vivomove wearable range. But it could also come to other Garmin wearables, at least those that offer menstrual cycle tracking.

Pregnancy tracking will have to be enabled in the Garmin Connect app by heading to User Settings > Women's Health > Cycle Type > Pregnancy. Users will have to offer details on their last period and other information to assess the current status of their pregnancy. After the information is filled in, users will have to download the Pregnancy Tracking Connect IQ app to start using the feature on their wearables.

As mentioned, this feature allows for tracking pregnancy week by week. It brings the ability to manually enter and track baby movement and blood glucose levels. There are customised reminders for Kegel practice and setting of hydration goals. This new feature also offers weight gain recommendations, and tracks sleep and ‘Body Battery' to ascertain weekly body changes.

Furthermore, this new Garmin pregnancy tracking feature offers educational content related to exercise and nutrition. It also offers an approximate gestational age of the baby and offers you a visual representation of how big your baby is — by comparing it to fruits and vegetables. These features are similar to what other baby tracking apps like Baby Center offer, but you can get reminders on the wrist with Garmin and the measurements of body changes by a wearable may also be a little more accurate.

Garmin Brings Pregnancy Tracking to Its Wearables, Offers Kegel Reminders and Weight Gain Recommendations
