Technology News
loading

Garmin Lily Women Smartwatch With Pregnancy Tracking Launched in India, Prices Starting at Rs. 20,990

Garmin Lily comes in two options - Garmin Lily Classic and Garmin Lily Sport.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 March 2021 13:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Garmin Lily Women Smartwatch With Pregnancy Tracking Launched in India, Prices Starting at Rs. 20,990

Garmin Lily Classic is available in CreamGold/ Black, DarkBronze/ Paloma, and LightGold/ White

Highlights
  • Garmin Lily Classic is priced at Rs. 25,990 in India
  • The smartwatch is said to last for up to five days
  • Garmin Lily is 5ATM water and dust certified

Garmin Lily has launched in India on the occasion of Women's Day. The Lily is a new fashion smartwatch for women, and is said to have been designed by women. It features a 14mm slender strap for smaller wrists. It includes women-centric features like pregnancy tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and offers workout modes like pilates. It also embeds a new safety feature called LiveTrack to let friends and family track the user's activity in real time. Garmin Lily is said to offer battery life of up to five days.

Garmin Lily price in India, sale

The Garmin Lily comes in two options, the first one being the Garmin Lily Classic that features an Italian leather band and stainless steel bezel. The second one is called Garmin Lily Sport that comes with a silicone band and aluminium bezel. The Garmin Lily Classic is priced at Rs. 25,990 whereas the Garmin Lily Sport is priced at Rs. 20,990. Both the models are available online via Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLIQ, Myntra, and Paytm. It is also available offline across Garmin brand stores, Helio Watch stores, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle stores, Just in Time, Kamal Watch, Malabar Times and other multi brands retail stores.

The Garmin Lily Classic has been made available in CreamGold/ Black, DarkBronze/ Paloma, and LightGold/ White colour options. However, the Garmin Lily Sport is available in CreamGold/ White, RoseGold/ LightSand, and MidnightOrchid/ Deep Orchid colour options.

Garmin Lily specifications

The Garmin Lily smartwatch has a circular 1-inch TFT LCD greyscale display with 240x201 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The case is made of fiber-reinforced polymer material, and the watch is said to weigh a mere 24 grams. It is claimed to last for up to five days if Pulse Oxygen sleep tracking is kept off. It is 5ATM water and dust certified and measures 34.5x34.5x10.15mm.

Health monitoring features include heart rate monitoring, resting heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, stress tracking, sleep tracking, and women's health tracking like pregnancy and menstrual health tracking. Through the Garmin Connect app, users can log pregnancy-related symptoms, track baby movement, blood glucose levels, create customizable reminders, and receive exercise and nutrition tips. It also integrates Body Battery energy monitoring that shows the body's current energy level which can help with scheduling workouts, rest times and sleep.

Other features on the Garmin Lily include smart notifications, calendar reminders, Find My Phone, smartphone music control, and more. Workout modes include strength, cardio, elliptical training, stair stepping, yoga, pilates breath work, biking, running, and treadmill.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Garmin Lily Classic

Garmin Lily Classic

Strap Color CreamGold, DarkBronze, LightGold, CreamGold, RoseGold, and MidnightOrchid
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Women
Garmin Lily Sport

Garmin Lily Sport

Strap Color CreamGold, RoseGold, and MidnightOrchid
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Women
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Garmin Lily, Garmin Lily PRice in India, Garmin Lily Specifications, Garmin Lily Classic, Garmin Lily Sport, Garmin
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo F19 Pro Series India Launch Today, Oppo Band Style to Debut as Well: How to Watch Livestream
Garmin Lily Women Smartwatch With Pregnancy Tracking Launched in India, Prices Starting at Rs. 20,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: Price Cut on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, More
  2. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  3. Justice League Snyder Cut India Pricing, Release Time Announced
  4. OnePlus The Final Horizon Sale Brings Discounts on Power Bank, TWS Earphones
  5. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Impressions: More Features Than Ever
  6. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  8. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Oppo A94 With AMOLED Display, 30W Fast Charging Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Series Launch Date Set for March 23, Company Confirms While Announcing Tie-Up With Hasselblad
  2. International Women’s Day 2021: Facebook Celebrates Diversity With New Logo
  3. Garmin Lily Women Smartwatch With Pregnancy Tracking Launched in India, Prices Starting at Rs. 20,990
  4. Oppo F19 Pro Series India Launch Today, Oppo Band Style to Debut as Well: How to Watch Livestream
  5. Moto G10 Power Key Specifications and Renders Teased Ahead of Launch on Tuesday, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  6. Oppo A94 With AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
  7. Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: Price Cuts on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone SE (2020), Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, More
  8. Ola Electric Plans to Make Vehicles Every 2 Seconds at World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory in Tamil Nadu
  9. Watch Dogs: Legion Online Multiplayer Delayed for PC, Again — This Time Indefinitely
  10. NFTs: What Are They and How Can You Create Them?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com