Garmin Lily has launched in India on the occasion of Women's Day. The Lily is a new fashion smartwatch for women, and is said to have been designed by women. It features a 14mm slender strap for smaller wrists. It includes women-centric features like pregnancy tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and offers workout modes like pilates. It also embeds a new safety feature called LiveTrack to let friends and family track the user's activity in real time. Garmin Lily is said to offer battery life of up to five days.

Garmin Lily price in India, sale

The Garmin Lily comes in two options, the first one being the Garmin Lily Classic that features an Italian leather band and stainless steel bezel. The second one is called Garmin Lily Sport that comes with a silicone band and aluminium bezel. The Garmin Lily Classic is priced at Rs. 25,990 whereas the Garmin Lily Sport is priced at Rs. 20,990. Both the models are available online via Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLIQ, Myntra, and Paytm. It is also available offline across Garmin brand stores, Helio Watch stores, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle stores, Just in Time, Kamal Watch, Malabar Times and other multi brands retail stores.

The Garmin Lily Classic has been made available in CreamGold/ Black, DarkBronze/ Paloma, and LightGold/ White colour options. However, the Garmin Lily Sport is available in CreamGold/ White, RoseGold/ LightSand, and MidnightOrchid/ Deep Orchid colour options.

Garmin Lily specifications

The Garmin Lily smartwatch has a circular 1-inch TFT LCD greyscale display with 240x201 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The case is made of fiber-reinforced polymer material, and the watch is said to weigh a mere 24 grams. It is claimed to last for up to five days if Pulse Oxygen sleep tracking is kept off. It is 5ATM water and dust certified and measures 34.5x34.5x10.15mm.

Health monitoring features include heart rate monitoring, resting heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, stress tracking, sleep tracking, and women's health tracking like pregnancy and menstrual health tracking. Through the Garmin Connect app, users can log pregnancy-related symptoms, track baby movement, blood glucose levels, create customizable reminders, and receive exercise and nutrition tips. It also integrates Body Battery energy monitoring that shows the body's current energy level which can help with scheduling workouts, rest times and sleep.

Other features on the Garmin Lily include smart notifications, calendar reminders, Find My Phone, smartphone music control, and more. Workout modes include strength, cardio, elliptical training, stair stepping, yoga, pilates breath work, biking, running, and treadmill.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.