NDTV Gadgets360.com

Garmin Instinct Rugged GPS Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 26,990

, 19 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Garmin Instinct Rugged GPS Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 26,990

Highlights

  • Garmin Instinct features a US MIL-STD-810G durability rating
  • The Instinct has an inbuilt 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter
  • It will be available via both offline and online stores

Garmin India on Wednesday launched a GPS-enabled rugged smartwatch called Instinct in India, priced at Rs. 26,990. The smartwatch is available at Garmin's authorised stores, select Helios stores and online platforms such as Amazon India, Paytm Mall, and The Garmin Store. The Garmin Instinct will be available in Flame Red, Graphite, and Tundra.

The Garmin Instinct is equipped with an inbuilt 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) support - that helps track location in challenging environments compared to just GPS alone - and wrist-based heart rate monitor, the company said in a statement. It features a fibre-reinforced polymer case, which along with its thermal, shock, and water resistance gives it a US MIL-STD-810 rating.

"We are excited to introduce Instinct as India's first 'lifestyle watch' for the people who wish to have an approachable smartwatch that is rugged and reliable," said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager-Garmin India.

The Garmin Instinct smartwatch is loaded with various multiple sports modes like running, cycling, swimming, climbing, skiing, rowing, weightlifting and yoga.

"Built on US military standard 810G (MIL-STD-810G) for thermal, shock and water resistance, the watch holds all the technologically advanced features for the people who loves to explore outdoor experiences," Rizvi added.

The watch can be paired with phone and Garmin Connect online fitness community for automatic uploads, live tracking, and the GroupTrack feature.

Written with inputs from IANS

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One 97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Garmin, Garmin Instinct, Smartwatch
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nokia 8 Starts Receiving Stable Android 9.0 Pie Update, Rollout to Be in Phases
Facebook Board Overhaul Called for by Civil Rights Groups
Pricee
Garmin Instinct Rugged GPS Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 26,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo Z5 Pro GT With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Unveiled
  2. Xiaomi Mi Play Teasers Show Waterdrop-Shaped Notch, Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Xiaomi No Longer Allows Android One Users to Roll Back from Android Pie
  4. Samsung Galaxy M20 Said to Sport a Massive 5,000mAh Battery
  5. Huawei P20 Pro, Honor Play Amongst 7 Phones Receiving EMUI 9.0 Update
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 Update Out Now, Adds Vikendi Snow Map
  7. Lenovo Z5s With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC Unveiled
  8. PUBG Mobile's Vikendi Snow Map Release Date, Start Time Announced
  9. Xiaomi Kicks Off Sale in India With Discounts, Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  10. PUBG Mobile Update Brings Graphics Quality Fix and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.