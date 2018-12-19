Garmin India on Wednesday launched a GPS-enabled rugged smartwatch called Instinct in India, priced at Rs. 26,990. The smartwatch is available at Garmin's authorised stores, select Helios stores and online platforms such as Amazon India, Paytm Mall, and The Garmin Store. The Garmin Instinct will be available in Flame Red, Graphite, and Tundra.

The Garmin Instinct is equipped with an inbuilt 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) support - that helps track location in challenging environments compared to just GPS alone - and wrist-based heart rate monitor, the company said in a statement. It features a fibre-reinforced polymer case, which along with its thermal, shock, and water resistance gives it a US MIL-STD-810 rating.

"We are excited to introduce Instinct as India's first 'lifestyle watch' for the people who wish to have an approachable smartwatch that is rugged and reliable," said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager-Garmin India.

The Garmin Instinct smartwatch is loaded with various multiple sports modes like running, cycling, swimming, climbing, skiing, rowing, weightlifting and yoga.

"Built on US military standard 810G (MIL-STD-810G) for thermal, shock and water resistance, the watch holds all the technologically advanced features for the people who loves to explore outdoor experiences," Rizvi added.

The watch can be paired with phone and Garmin Connect online fitness community for automatic uploads, live tracking, and the GroupTrack feature.

Written with inputs from IANS

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One 97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.