Garmin Instinct, Fenix 6 Pro Solar-Powered Smartwatches Launched in India

Both Garmin Instinct Solar and Fēnix 6 Pro Solar come with a Power Manager feature that allows users to squeeze longer battery life.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 September 2020 15:18 IST
Garmin Instinct Solar and Fenix Pro Solar smartwatches are now on sale in India

Highlights
  • Garmin Instinct Solar is claimed to deliver up to 50 days of runtime
  • Both smartwatches come with heart rate tracking
  • Fenix 6 Pro Solar is claimed to deliver up to 16 days of runtime

Garmin Instinct Solar and Fenix 6 Pro Solar smartwatches have been launched in India. As the name suggests, these smartwatches are solar-powered wearables that come with Garmin's patented solar charging technology. These smartwatches feature activity tracking support for indoor climbing, fishing, and mountain biking. The wearables are said to utilise solar energy to support functions like wrist-based heart rate, advanced sleep monitoring, stress tracking, giving health insights to users, among others. The company says that the new smartwatches come with long battery life.

Garmin Instinct Solar, Fenix 6 Pro Solar price and availability

The Garmin Instinct Solar in Graphite, Tidal Blue, Orchid, Sunburst and Flame Red colours can be purchased at Rs. 42,090, the Instinct Solar Graphite Camo is priced at Rs. 47,490, and the Instinct Solar Lichen Camo can be purchased at Rs. 47,490. The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar having Black with Slate Gray band) is priced at Rs. 89,990, and the one with Cobalt Blue with Whitestone band is priced at Rs. 99,990.

Both the Instinct Solar and Fenix Pro Solar smartwatches are available in India via Amazon.in, Tala Cliq, Paytm Mall, Flipkart, Myntra, and thegaminstore.in. The smartwatches can also be purchased from premium watch retailers, outdoor stores and sports stores all over India like: Helios- The Watch Store, Just in Time, Kamal Watches, Malabar Watches, CT Pundole, Lifestyle, Champs Sports, Mastermind, Bums on the saddle, Garmin Brand Stores across India and many more leading retail outlets.

Garmin says that it has designed a one-of-a-kind solar panel, called Power Glass, that is made up of an ultra-thin multilayer structure and allows for continuous solar charging even when the panel is partially covered. This essentially extends the battery life of the smartwatch in all modes in the Power Manager feature.

Garmin Instinct Solar features

Garmin Instinct Solar comes with a Power Manager feature that allows users to get unlimited battery life (on Instinct Solar and Instinct Solar – Camo Edition) in the Battery Saver mode. Apart from its outdoor activity and health tracking features, the smartwatch now includes the Body Battery feature which analyses heart rate variability, stress level, sleep quality and activity data to determine overall energy levels.

There is a new feature called Pulse Ox (SpO2) tracker that measures blood oxygen saturation. The company says that this feature can monitor and indicate users if there is a drop in blood oxygen level even due to COVID-19 virus. The wearable is claimed to last up to 24 days in smartwatch mode indoors and more than 50 days with ample solar exposure.

Fenix 6 Pro Solar features

The Fenix 6 Pro Solar is the newest member of the Garmin flagship outdoor GPS smartwatch line. It features Garmin Power Glass solar charging lens and a Power Manager mode that allows users to manage battery performance on the wearable. This series of smartwatches are claimed to track mountain biking and indoor climbing. It is claimed to deliver up to 14 days battery backup indoors, and up to 16 days of backup with sufficient solar exposure.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Garmin Instinct Solar, Garmin Instinct Solar Price in India, Garmin Instinct Solar Specifications, Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar, Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Price in India, Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Specifications, Garmin
iOS 14.0.1 Update Released With Bug Fixes for Default App Settings, More

