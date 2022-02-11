Technology News
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Smartwatch With 'Unlimited' Battery Life, Garmin D2 Air X10 Aviator Smartwatch Launched

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar series has Instinct 2 (45mm) and Instinct 2S (40mm) models.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 February 2022 16:34 IST
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Smartwatch With 'Unlimited' Battery Life, Garmin D2 Air X10 Aviator Smartwatch Launched

Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatches come in Standard Edition as well

Highlights
  • Garmin Instinct 2 Solar smartwatches are offered in multiple editions
  • They come with dedicated set of features
  • Garmin D2 Air X10 Aviator is aimed at pilots

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar and D2 Air X10 Aviator smartwatches have been launched in the US. The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar smartwatch comes in two sizes and boasts of “unlimited battery life” owing to its charging capability using solar energy. It is also available without the solar charging feature. Meanwhile, Garmin D2 Air X10 Aviator smartwatch is aimed at pilots, and offers pre-flight, in-flight as well as post-flight aviation tools along with health and fitness features. Furthermore, the wearable also allows the wearers to make calls from their wrists when paired with a compatible smartphone.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, Garmin D2 Air X10 Aviator price availability

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar smartwatch is available in two sizes: the regular 45mm and a new 40mm, which is called Instinct 2S.

Instinct 2 Series launch intext Garmin Instinct 2

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar comes in multiple colour options
Photo Credit: Garmin

The Instinct 2 Solar and Instinct 2S Solar Standard Edition smartwatches are available at a starting price of $449 (roughly Rs. 33,800). There are other models that belong to Surf Edition and they are available at a starting price of $399 (roughly Rs. 25,500).

The Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S (without the solar capability) Standard Edition prices start at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,300). The ones belonging to Camo and Surf Editions start with $399 (roughly Rs. 25,500).

Instinct 2 Series smartwatches are available in various colour options, including Electric Lime, Neo-Tropic, and Poppy, and belong to Surf, Tactical and Camo editions. Garmin says that customers can choose from over 240 bezel and band combination choices.

Meanwhile, Garmin D2 Air X10 is available in Black and White colours at a price of $549 (roughly Rs. 41,300)

garmin D2 Air X10 small intext 1 Garmin D2 Air X10

Garmin D2 Air X10 is available in two colourways
Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Instinct 2, Instinct 2S Solar specifications

Garmin Instinct 2 Series of smartwatches are rugged wearables and are claimed to “withstand any element”. They offer MIL-STD 810 grade thermal and shock resistance, and are water resistant up to 100 metres, as per Garmin. The smartwatches feature high-resolution displays with chemically strengthened, scratch-resistant glass protection.

Instinct 2 Series of smartwatches can be paired with the Garmin Connect IQ (CIQ) store to download apps, widgets, watch faces, data fields, among others. There are various health and wellness features such as Hydration Tracking, Connect Leaderboard, Menstrual Cycle, and Pregnancy Tracking. Customers also get features such as Sleep Score, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, Body Battery, stress monitoring, and heart rate monitoring. Fitness-related features include VO2 Max, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, Recovery Time, HIIT Workouts, and Daily Suggested Workout.

Garmin is offering special features in each edition of smartwatch. The Instinct 2 Surf Editions get dedicated watersports activities such as surfing, windsurfing and kiteboarding. It also comes with a tides widget to notify wearers about ocean conditions. The Tactical Edition is aimed at military personnel and comes with dedicated tactical features such as a Kill Switch, Stealth Mode, Night Vision Goggle Compatibility, Dual Format Position Coordinates, and Jumpmaster Activity mode.

Instinct 2 Solar models also come with Garmin Pay. Wearers can now make payments via NFC. As far as battery is concerned, the smartwatches are claimed to provide up to four weeks of continuous use in smartwatch mode, and “unlimited battery life” in smartwatch mode.

garmin D2 Air X10 small intext 2 Garmin D2 Air X10

Garmin D2 Air X10 is designed for pilots
Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin D2 Air X10 Aviator specifications

The Garmin D2 Air X10 Aviator smartwatch features a 1.3-inch (33mm diameter) AMOLED display with 416x416 pixels resolution and Always-On Mode. The display gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and the bezel is made of Stainless Steel. As mentioned, the D2 Air X10 is aimed at pilots, and offers preflight, in-flight and postflight aviation tools. These tools include airport weather for preflight awareness, navigation to nearby airports, airport and runway information, and automatic flights log.

The D2 Air X10 allows users to make calls from wrist, create or respond to text messages hands-free, and offers voice assistant support. Health and wellness features include Pulse Ox sensor to monitor how well the wearer's body is adjusting to thin air at high altitude. The smartwatch also sends a vibration alert when the wearer may require supplemental oxygen. Other health-related features include Body Battery, stress tracking, hydration tracking, respiration monitoring, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and women health tracking.

The smartwatch also gets various fitness features, including animated on-screen workout for cardio, yoga and high-intensity interval training. It offers support for 25 sports, and advanced strength training. As far as battery is concerned, the D2 Air X10 is claimed to deliver up to 7 days of runtime in smartwatch mode, up to days in battery saver smartwatch mode, up to 8 hours in GPS mode with music, up to 24 hours in GPS mode with music, and up to 20 hours in GPS + SpO2 mode. It is claimed to offer 5ATM water resistance.

Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
White Hat iOS Hacker Earns $2 Million Bounty for Finding, Patching 'Critical Bug' in ETH Scaling Platform
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Smartwatch With 'Unlimited' Battery Life, Garmin D2 Air X10 Aviator Smartwatch Launched
