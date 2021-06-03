Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE and Garmin Forerunner 55 smartwatches have been launched in the US. The smartwatches are aimed at fitness enthusiasts and runners. Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE adds to the company's premium GPS running and triathlon smartwatch portfolio. One of the USPs of the smartwatch is that if it senses that an incident has occurred, it automatically sends an SOS message with the wearer's location to chosen emergency contacts. Garmin Forerunner 55 “encourages running and healthy lifestyles,” the company says.

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE, Garmin Forerunner 55 price, availability

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE variant is priced at $649.99 (roughly Rs. 47,300) and the non-LTE version can be purchased at a price of $549.99 (roughly Rs. 40,000). The smartwatch is available in the US in Black and Whitestone colour options.

Garmin Forerunner 55 is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,500), and it is available in Aqua, Black, and White colour options.

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE specifications, features

As per a blog post by Garmin, the Forerunner 945 LTE sends a message with the location of the wearer to chosen emergency contacts, if the athlete feels unsafe or if the smartwatch senses an incident occurred. The company also claims that Forerunner 945 LTE can automatically send an athlete's name and location to the Garmin IERCC, a 24x7 staffed professional emergency response coordination centre to provide assistance.

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE comes with LiveTrack feature that allows a family to keep a check on the wearer in real time. Other features include training, performance, and health monitoring tools. The smartwatch can store up to 1,000 songs, and allows streaming from Amazon Music, Deezer, and Spotify. There is Garmin Pay contactless payment solution and it supports smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, and social media updates as well.

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE comes with a 1.2-inch round display (240x240 pixels) protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX. The bezel is made of fibre-reinforced polymer, and there is a Silicon strap. It comes with a heart rate sensor, measures respiration rate, checks stress levels, tracks sleep, and comes with women's health feature. As per the company, the smartwatch can deliver up to two weeks of run time in Smartwatch Mode, up to 12 hours in GPS mode with music, up to 7 hours in GPS mode with music and LTE LiveTrack, and up to 35 hours in GPS mode without music.

Garmin Forerunner 55 specifications, features

Garmin Forerunner 55 is aimed at those who are new to running and need a wearable to track their stats as well as achieve their fitness goals, as per a blog post by the company. It can measure the athletes' track time, distance, speed, pace, and heart rate, and produces it in a detailed manner in the app. It also tracks steps, calories, sleep, and has advanced running features. Several other features on the smartwatch include Garmin Firstbeat Analytics, Body Battery energy monitor, and features to help women track their menstrual cycle or pregnancy.

Garmin Forerunner 55 comes with a 1.04-inch round display (208x208 pixels) protected by a chemically strengthened glass. There is a Silicon strap and the wearable comes with a 5ATM water-resistance rating. It comes with a heart rate sensor, checks stress levels, and tracks sleep. As per the company, the smartwatch can deliver up to two weeks of run time in Smartwatch Mode, and up to 20 hours in GPS mode.