Garmin Forerunner 745 smartwatch has been launched in the US and is the latest entrant in the company's smartwatch portfolio. It is a premium smartwatch that boasts of 1.2-inch colour display, long battery life, and a lightweight design. The Garmin Forerunner 745 comes in four colour options and silicon straps. It sports built-in GPS, VO2 max sensor, and Garmins says the Forerunner 745 is its “smallest and lightest full-featured running and triathlon smartwatch.” It can track a wide variety of activities and also perform standard smartwatch functions.

Garmin Forerunner 745 price

The Garmin Forerunner 745 is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 36,700) in the US and is currently up for sale on the official website. It is offered in four colour options namely, Black, Magma Red, Neo Tropic, and Whitestone. As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Garmin Forerunner 745 specifications, features

The Forerunner 745 by Garmin comes with a 1.2-inch colour touch display with 240x240 pixels resolution. It is a sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX. The bezel is made from fibre-reinforced polymer and the smartwatch features 5 ATM water resistance. It has GPS built-in and can last up to 7 days on a single charge. While using GPS without music, the Forerunner 745 can last up to 16 hours and that time comes down to 6 hours when using the watch with GPS and music on. It can store 200 hours of activity data as well.

The sensors on board include an accelerometer, barometric altimeter, compass, Glonass, gyroscope, and a thermometer. In terms of dimensions, the Garmin Forerunner 745 measures 43.8x43.8x13.3mm and weighs 47 grams. You get a silicone band with the smartwatch. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi.

The smartwatch features heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation, stress tracking, sleep monitoring, and menstrual cycle monitoring. The Garmin Forerunner 745 also has a step counter, distance calculator, calorie counter, and multiple gym activity profiles. It can monitor cardio workouts, strength, yoga, Pilates workout, and also has automatic rep counting.

The Garmin Forerunner 745 works with both Android and iOS devices and comes with tracking for swimming, cycling, outdoor recreation, running, and training.

