Technology News
loading

Garmin Forerunner 745 Smartwatch With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Sensor Launched

Garmin Forerunner 745 smartwatch is available in the US in four colour options namely, Black, Magma Red, Neo Tropic, and Whitestone.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 September 2020 18:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Garmin Forerunner 745 Smartwatch With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Sensor Launched

Garmin Forerunner 745 has a round dial

Highlights
  • Garmin Forerunner 745 is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 36,700)
  • It features 5 ATM water resistance
  • Garmin Forerunner 745 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX

Garmin Forerunner 745 smartwatch has been launched in the US and is the latest entrant in the company's smartwatch portfolio. It is a premium smartwatch that boasts of 1.2-inch colour display, long battery life, and a lightweight design. The Garmin Forerunner 745 comes in four colour options and silicon straps. It sports built-in GPS, VO2 max sensor, and Garmins says the Forerunner 745 is its “smallest and lightest full-featured running and triathlon smartwatch.” It can track a wide variety of activities and also perform standard smartwatch functions.

Garmin Forerunner 745 price

The Garmin Forerunner 745 is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 36,700) in the US and is currently up for sale on the official website. It is offered in four colour options namely, Black, Magma Red, Neo Tropic, and Whitestone. As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Garmin Forerunner 745 specifications, features

The Forerunner 745 by Garmin comes with a 1.2-inch colour touch display with 240x240 pixels resolution. It is a sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX. The bezel is made from fibre-reinforced polymer and the smartwatch features 5 ATM water resistance. It has GPS built-in and can last up to 7 days on a single charge. While using GPS without music, the Forerunner 745 can last up to 16 hours and that time comes down to 6 hours when using the watch with GPS and music on. It can store 200 hours of activity data as well.

The sensors on board include an accelerometer, barometric altimeter, compass, Glonass, gyroscope, and a thermometer. In terms of dimensions, the Garmin Forerunner 745 measures 43.8x43.8x13.3mm and weighs 47 grams. You get a silicone band with the smartwatch. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi.

The smartwatch features heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation, stress tracking, sleep monitoring, and menstrual cycle monitoring. The Garmin Forerunner 745 also has a step counter, distance calculator, calorie counter, and multiple gym activity profiles. It can monitor cardio workouts, strength, yoga, Pilates workout, and also has automatic rep counting.

The Garmin Forerunner 745 works with both Android and iOS devices and comes with tracking for swimming, cycling, outdoor recreation, running, and training.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Garmin Forerunner 745

Garmin Forerunner 745

Strap Color Black, Magma Red, Neo Tropic, Whitestone
Display Size 30mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type MIP
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Garmin, Garmin Forerunner 745, Garmin Forerunner 745 price, Garmin Forerunner 745 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,500 for New and Existing Customers

Related Stories

Garmin Forerunner 745 Smartwatch With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Sensor Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Responds to Rs. 99 Disney+ Hotstar Premium Offer
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 Review
  3. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Google Pulls Paytm From Play Store Over 'Violation Of Policies'
  5. Moto E7 Plus Set to Launch in India on September 23 via Flipkart
  6. OnePlus 7T Getting a Commemorative White Colour Variant
  7. Vivo V20 Series Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. MarQ By Flipkart Launches New Smart TVs, Smart Home Speaker in India
  9. WhatsApp and CSC Launch a Chatbot to Promote Digital Literacy
  10. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme UI 2.0 to Be Launched on September 21 Alongside Realme Narzo 20 Series
  2. IPL 2020 Live: Disney+ Hotstar Adds New Features to Bring In-Stadium Experience to Your Home
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Surface Online
  4. Garmin Forerunner 745 Smartwatch With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Sensor Launched
  5. Trump Said to Block US Downloads of TikTok, WeChat From Sunday
  6. Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,500 for New and Existing Customers
  7. TikTok IPO Said to Be Planned by ByteDance to Win US Deal as Deadline Looms
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy M01s Price in India Cut By Up to Rs. 1,500
  9. Facebook Says It Will No Longer Show Health Groups in Recommendations
  10. Apple AirPower Mini Wireless Charger Allegedly Spotted in Leaked Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com