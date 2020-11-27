Technology News
Garmin Forerunner 745 Launched With Up to 1 Week Battery Life, Built-in GPS: Price, Specifications

Garmin Forerunner 745 wearable is priced in India at Rs. 52,990.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 November 2020 17:52 IST
Garmin Forerunner 745 is able to store up to 500 songs

Highlights
  • Garmin Forerunner 745 comes with a body battery monitor
  • The wearable claims to offer up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music
  • Garmin Forerunner 745 is offered in four colour options

Garmin Forerunner 745 has launched in India after being unveiled in the US in September this year. The smartwatch comes in four colour options and has silicon straps. The wearable claims to be “an advanced GPS smartwatch built for runners and triathletes” and is able to offer detailed training data and on-device workouts. It is said to come with up to seven days of battery life and is compatible with Garmin Coach. The watch offers free training plans that adapt based to a runner's goals and performance.

Garmin Forerunner 745 smartwatch price in India, sale

The new Garmin Forerunner 745 smartwatch is priced at Rs. 52,990 in India. The wearable comes in four options - Whitestone, Magma Red, Neo Tropic and Black. It will be available online on Amazon.in, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq, Flipkart, Myntra, and thegarminstore.in. Users can also buy it offline via all Garmin brand stores, Lifestyle, Kolozilla Sports, Wheels Sports, Matermind Bicycle, Bums of the saddle, Cyclofit, and Pro Bikers.

Garmin Forerunner 745 smartwatch specifications, features

Coming to the technicalities, the Garmin Forerunner 745 has a 1.2-inch (240x240 pixels) transflective display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. The wearable is able to last for up to seven days in smartwatch mode, up to six hours in GPS mode with music, up to 16 hours with GPS mode without music, and up to 21 hours in UltraTrac mode. It has 5ATM or 50 metres water-resistance, meaning it can be used while swimming.

The wearable is able to offer continuous heart-rate monitoring, daily resting heart rate, respiration rate, body battery energy monitor, all-day stress tracking, and advanced sleep monitoring. The Garmin Forerunner 745 also offers a breathing guide, alerts for hydration, and a menstrual cycle monitor. Sensors on board include GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer, and a Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation monitor.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, and the wearable pairs with phones using the iConnect IQ app. The Garmin Forerunner 745 offers smart notifications, text response/reject phone call with text, calendar, weather, smartphone music controls, music storage of up to 500 songs, ‘find my phone' and ‘find my watch' feature, VIRB Remote, and the ability to pair with Garmin Connect Mobile. In terms of dimensions, the Garmin Forerunner 745 measures 43.8x43.8x13.3mm and weighs 47 grams.

The Forerunner 745 also features advanced dynamics to help with cycling and swim training. For instance, while on a bike, it will track data such as left/right balance, time seated and standing, platform center offset, and power phase. During a swim, the Forerunner 745 will track distance, stroke, pace, personal records, and more. Garmin users can train for a 5K, 10K or half-marathon with the help of guidance from three running coaches — Jeff Galloway, Greg McMillan and Amy Parkerson-Mitchell.

Apart from storing music on the watch, the watch also lets users sync playlists from select pre-loaded music streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music.

Further reading: Garmin Forerunner 745, Garmin Forerunner 745 Price in India, Garmin Forerunner 745 specifications, Garmin Forerunner 745 Features
