Garmin has launched the Forerunner 645 Music smartwatch in India. The Switzerland-headquartered company had first introduced the smartwatch that comes with integrated storage for music, at CES 2018 in January this year. Garmin has recently been unveiling several products in its smartwatch lineup that add music to the mix, such as the Vivoactive 3 Music and Fenix 5 Plus. Meanwhile, in India, the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music has been priced at Rs. 39,990, which is a bit high compared to the launch price of $449.99 (roughly Rs. 28,600). Notably, the smartwatch is currently available for purchase via Garmin's own e-store, and Paytm Mall.

The key feature of the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is its integrated storage that lets users store up to 500 songs directly on the smartwatch and listen to their favourite tracks via Bluetooth paired headphones while on the go. The wearable is designed to sync music for offline playlists from streaming services, including iHeartRadio and Deezer. To recall, Apple Watch and Samsung Gear Fit 2 also offer similar music storage options. Besides the ability to store music, the Garmin Forerunner 645 comes with Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ technology support and is compatible with newer Android and iOS devices.

The Forerunner 645 Music also comes with Garmin Pay integration to provide a contactless payment solution using a dedicated wallet. Additionally, users can access the Connect IQ store to download and install their several watch faces, widgets, and apps such as Uber, SmartThings, and AccuWeather MinuteCast. The smartwatch also supports LiveTrack to let users follow the runs of their friends and view social media updates as well as attend emails right from their wrists.

In terms of design, the 5ATM water-resistant Garmin Forerunner 645 Music sports a stainless-steel metal frame and features a 1.2-inch (240x240 pixels) sunlight-visible, always-on Garmin Chroma Display.

The smartwatch has an inbuilt heart rate sensor that enables 24/7 heart rate monitoring. Also, there are training features that come from Firstbeat to help athletes enhance their fitness levels and measure exact exercise volume. The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music smartwatch can track activities such as cycling, running, and swimming. There is additionally the anaerobic training effect metric that will help the fitness freaks see the results through their hard work and training.

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music comes with a seven-day battery life and claims to deliver up to five hours in GPS mode with music. It weighs 42 grams and comes with interchangeable bands that are available in Black and Cerise colour variants.

